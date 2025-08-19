Bandits kill 13 worshippers in Katsina mosque

By Kingsley Omonobi, Ndahi Marama & Ogalah Dunamis

Bandits in the early hours of yesterday killed at least 13 worshippers in a mosque in Katsina State.

This came on a day Borno State police command, again, recorded another success story, with recovery and safe detonation of an Improvised Explosive Device, IED, planted near an Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in Mallam Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area of the state.

This is just as the Nigerian Army troops of 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe, along side a tracker team from Delta State Government House Asaba, neutralised three kidnappers and rescued a lady who was being held captive in the Otulo Forest area of Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The attack in Katsina happened in the farming community of Unguwan Mantau in Malumfashi Local Government Area.

It was learned that the assault was carried out in retaliation after villagers ambushed a bandit group days earlier, killing several of them, rescuing abducted victims and seizing weapons belonging to the gunnmen.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Mu’azu, who confirmed the killing, said the worshippers were targeted during the dawn (Fajr) prayer.

“The victims were observing prayer when the criminals started shooting sporadically in the mosque,” he said. He added that soldiers, police and air force units had been deployed to secure the area, saying “during the rainy season, bandits hide under crops to perpetrate their evil acts. We are working towards bringing them to book.’’

The state government praised residents for their “gallantry” in resisting armed groups but urged closer cooperation with security forces. The government also promised reinforcements to protect vulnerable communities.

Katsina, the home state of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, is among several north western states plagued by banditry. Armed groups carry out mass kidnappings, extortion and deadly raids, despite repeated military operations in the state.

Again, police detonate IED planted by terrorists near IDPs camp in Borno LG

Also yesterday, the police in Borno State successfully detonated an IED planted near an IDP camp at Mallam Fatori, a border community with Niger Republic, and about 272.4km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The detonation came barely 24 hours after a similar incident took place in Dikwa Local Government Area where a bomb planted in a farmland was successfully detonated by the police.

The state command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso, who disclose this, said: “The Borno State police command, in its continuous efforts to ensure public safety and combat the threat of Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, has recorded another success, with the recovery and safe demolition of an explosive device buried as ‘victim operated’ near an internally displaced persons, IDPs, Camp in Mallam Fatori.

“On August 18, 2025, at about 1630 hours, information was received by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mallam Fatori, regarding a suspected explosive device in the area.

“Acting swiftly on the report, the Commissioner of Police, Borno State sommand, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, immediately directed the deployment of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear, EOD-CBRN, team attached to Base 13, Maiduguri.

“In line with standard EOD safety protocols, the team cordoned off the area, conducted a thorough clearance operation and successfully discovered the buried IED. “The device was carefully evacuated to a safe location where it was professionally demolished without any casualties or damage to property.

“Members of the community were sensitised, while monitoring of the area is ongoing to guarantee sustained security for residents and IDPs.’’

Army neutralizes 3 kidnappers in Delta shootout, rescues kidnapped lady

Similarly, the Nigerian Army troops of 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe, working in collaboration the tracker team from Delta State Government House, Asaba, has neutralised three kidnappers and rescued a lady who was being held captive in the Otulo Forest area of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to the Army, the successful operation followed credible intelligence report after the kidnap gang had been tracked to their hideout . The Army said: “Troops had been tracking the kidnappers since last week, after receiving information about their activities around Issele Uku.

“The kidnappers had demanded and received ransom from the victims’ families, but the troops were determined and neutralise them in their hideout.

“In the ensuing fire-fight that lasted for about 30 minutes, troops neutralized three kidnappers and recovered AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 52 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

.”Also recovered were a cutlass, four mobile phones, a phone charger, a power bank and a pack of Benson cigarettes. The sum of N2,336,000, abandoned by the criminals was also recovered.”

“However, one soldier sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during the operation, while the rescued lady also had injuries from the kidnappers’ actions, prior to her rescue.

“Both were immediately evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba for medical attention and are currently in stable condition.’’