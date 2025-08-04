APC’s attacks on Peter Obi diversionary – CUPP

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu

Abuja: The Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP), has said the smear campaign targeting Peter Obi was part of a desperate attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to divert attention from its gross incompetence in governance.

National Secretary of the CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, said this in response to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC,

Felix Mouka, in Abuja, on Monday.

Ameh who is also a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) said, “The recent statement by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Mouka, alleging that His Excellency Peter Obi has ‘nothing to offer Nigeria” and accusing him of hypocrisy is a gross misrepresentation of facts and a desperate attempt to discredit a proven leader.

“Contrary to these unfounded claims, Peter Obi’s record as a public servant and his policy positions remain steadfast, clear, and focused on uplifting Nigerians from multidimensional poverty.

“Peter Obi has consistently advocated for reducing government waste, enhancing transparency, and implementing reforms with safeguards to protect vulnerable citizens.

“His stance on fuel subsidy removal, for instance, has always emphasized the need for strategic measures to mitigate its impact on Nigerians, unlike the abrupt and poorly managed approach of the current administration, which has deepened poverty and hardship.

“It is disheartening that the APC, rather than addressing the pressing challenges facing Nigerians, chooses to expend energy on smear campaigns against opposition leaders.

“Nigerians are grappling with unprecedented economic difficulties, yet the ruling party has little to show for its two years in office.

“Instead of showcasing tangible achievements to improve living conditions, the APC resorts to baseless attacks to deflect attention from its failures.

“Peter Obi remains committed to a vision of a prosperous Nigeria, built on accountability, inclusive growth, and people-centered policies.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard the APC’s distractions and focus on the urgent need for leadership that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens.”