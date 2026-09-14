2027: Pyrates confraternity warns APC, political parties to desist from voter harassment

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has called on the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC) and the leadership of all political parties in Nigeria to desist from harassment of voters ahead of the 2027 election.

The NAS Cap’n, Dr Charles Meribole, in a statement entitled ” 2027 elections: A Choice, Not Warfare’’ expressed concerns over the disturbing trend of rising political intolerance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Meribole, while recalling President Tinubu’s ‘’ all is fair in politics’’ comment during the visit by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), stated that his celebration and mockery of the incapacitation of opposition parties is ignoble and undemocratic.

He also drew attention to threats by APC leaders against voters not inclined to vote for the ruling party, the blockade of the convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi in Benue, the killing of social media political commentator Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, and the framing of the 2027 elections as a religious contest by clerics, calling on Nigerians to reject violent politicians.

‘’We unequivocally condemn the surge in political bigotry, violence, and the broader deterioration in civility among Nigeria’s political class. It is irresponsible and reprehensible for members of the political class, especially those of the ruling party, to threaten the electorate ahead of the 2027 elections. We reject in its entirety attempts by politicians to intimidate voters and influence voting patterns in 2027 through threats, harassment, and coercion,’’ he said.

Meribole, who pointed out that electoral violence begins with the prevention of candidates from campaigning, attacks on citizens for political preferences, among others, stressed that it is unacceptable for politicians to turn every election cycle into a season of political gangsterism and bloodletting.

According to him, Nigerians have been at the receiving end of the desperate acts and inflammatory rhetoric of politicians, which contributed to the demise of the first and second republics.

Meribole commended the Nigeria Police for the arrests so far in connection with the blockade of Mr Obi’s convoy and the murder of Shagumu, adding, however, that the Police and the Department of State Services must move beyond mere investigations to actual prosecution of politicians and their supporters who ‘’persist in this assault on our democracy.’’

He renewed the call for the establishment of the Electoral Offences Court to swiftly prosecute those who attempt to legitimise threats and violence in a democracy.

Furthermore, Meribole urged President Tinubu and leaders of all political parties in Nigeria to henceforth disown members who threaten democracy through their conduct, in demonstration of their commitment to democratic values.

‘’While political parties and their candidates have the constitutional right to woo the electorate for votes, they have no right to demand those votes forcibly or decide how Nigerians must vote.

We implore Nigerians to reject intimidation and not to surrender to fear, but to gear up to come out and vote in the 2027 elections. It is their inalienable democratic right to vote for any political party or candidate of their choice. No amount of harassment should deny them this democratic right. Enough of the threats!’’ he stated.