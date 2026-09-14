Lagos Coastal Road: Concerned citizen alleges clash between FG, Lagos officials

…seeks Tinubu’s intervention over alleged obstruction of Federal Task Force

By Florencemary Nwabueze

Tension is reportedly mounting along portions of the Lagos Coastal Road over alleged moves by officials of the Lagos State Government to obstruct the activities of a Federal Government Task Force saddled with the recovery and protection of Federal landed properties and enforcement of the approved coastal highway setback.

The allegation was contained in a statement issued by Ismaila Alimi, a concerned citizen of Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos, dated September 10, 2026.

Alimi alleged that officials of the Lagos State Government, acting under the direction of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had moved to intimidate and undermine personnel of the Federal Government Task Force operating around parts of Eti-Osa.

He specifically mentioned CSP Shola Jejeloye of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, RRS; CSP Tayo Akerele of the Lagos State Task Force; Dr Jide Abiodun, Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS and Urban Development; and Bldr. Omolola Florence Gbaye of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, among others.

According to him, the development followed the Federal Government’s position that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is a Federal infrastructure project, with relevant Federal authorities responsible for survey coordination, Federal reservations and Right-of-Way enforcement.

Alimi alleged that on September 4, 2026, Lagos State officials, accompanied by a substantial police contingent, visited locations at Kuramo, Victoria Island; Mayegun Coastal Road; and Ilasan, Eti-Osa, where members of the Federal Task Force were operating.

He further alleged that the officials sought the Head of the Federal Task Force, identified as Mr Boomelin, with the intention of arresting or intimidating him, while personnel attached to the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation were allegedly subjected to threats.

He also alleged that the officials returned to some of the affected properties on September 7, 2026, forcibly entered portions of the land and erected real-estate billboards despite the presence of the Federal Task Force and its security arrangements.

Alimi said if established, the allegations would go beyond an ordinary land dispute, describing them as a matter that could have implications for Federal-State relations and the exercise of constitutional authority.

He asked: “Who authorised the deployment of armed police personnel to Federal properties? Who authorised the attempt to arrest or intimidate Federal Task Force personnel?

“Who authorised the alleged forcible entry and erection of structures or advertisements on properties secured under a Federal mandate?”

He also called for clarification over alleged claims attributed to a senior Lagos State official that the Federal Government had no land in Lagos State and that Federal land was vested in the governor.

According to him, such a position, if accurately reported, required immediate clarification by the relevant authorities.

On the land dispute, Alimi alleged that the Federal Government’s intervention was prompted by concerns over encroachment, unauthorised allocations, questionable documentation, multiple claims of title, fraudulent transactions, land grabbing and poor management of government assets.

He said the appropriate response to any discovery of irregularities should be investigation and verification through the competent authorities rather than confrontation.

Alimi urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the matter to prevent what he described as a potential Federal-State confrontation.

Among other demands, he called for the withdrawal of any Lagos State security personnel allegedly deployed to the disputed Federal properties; protection for Federal Task Force personnel and officials attached to the Surveyor-General of the Federation; and a halt to further construction, development, occupation, demolition or advertisement on the affected properties pending verification.

He also urged the President to order an investigation into the alleged deployment of security personnel against officers operating under Federal authority.

Alimi further called on the Surveyor-General of the Federation to undertake comprehensive verification and demarcation of the affected properties and coastal highway reservations.

He said: “Lagos State is an integral part of Nigeria, but it is not a separate republic.

“The Lagos State Government is meant to work together with the Federal Government within the limits of their respective constitutional and statutory powers.”

He urged the Federal Government to establish who authorised the alleged actions, why they were undertaken and under what legal authority.

Alimi said his intervention was not intended to promote confrontation with the Lagos State Government but to ensure accountability and respect for constitutional authority.

He appealed to residents and stakeholders to remain calm while the relevant authorities investigate the allegations and take steps to resolve the matter.