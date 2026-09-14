NDC condemns attack on members in Enugu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The National Leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has condemned the alleged attack on its members during a grassroots meeting in Obuoffia Ward, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The party described the incident as unprovoked and warned against what it called incessant assaults on its members by suspected state-sponsored thugs.

In a statement issued late Sunday by the National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Osa Director, the party said it had a constitutional right, as a registered political party, to participate in the democratic process through peaceful assembly.

It said: “This incessant assault on our members by state-sponsored thugs must stop. As a registered political party, we have every constitutional right to participate in the democratic process through peaceful assembly. No amount of intimidation will silence this constitutionally guaranteed right.”

The NDC alleged that violence against its members in Enugu and other parts of the South-East constituted an affront to democracy and the constitutional freedom of association.

The party also accused security agencies of complacency in responding to attacks against opposition groups in Enugu and across the South-East.

It recalled that its members were allegedly attacked twice in Imo State during a town hall meeting and consultation by its senatorial candidate, Uche Onyeagocha.

The NDC further alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu was “jittery and disturbed” by the growing momentum of the opposition party.

It, however, said the alleged attacks would not stop it from mobilising support and participating in the 2027 general elections.

The statement added: “If the goal of those sponsoring these thugs and attacks is to instill fear in the hearts of the people, they have failed woefully. This cowardly act will only strengthen our resolve to canvass and mobilise for the party and its candidates across the board.”

The party called on security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the incident and bring those responsible, as well as their alleged sponsors, to justice.

“The NDC will not be cowed. We will continue to organise, mobilise, and defend the democratic space,” it said.