Terror Alert: CAN, Muslims tighten security in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following an alert by the Department of State Services, DSS, over an alleged plan to attack worship centres in Osun State, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and the Muslim community have adopted measures to prevent possible attacks.

The development followed separate meetings between the DSS and religious leaders in Osogbo last week, where they were reportedly advised to take precautionary measures against possible attacks.

The alert came amid an intelligence report that terrorists were allegedly planning to spread insecurity to the southern part of the country, particularly the South-West, and create tension ahead of the presidential election.

In response, the Osun State chapter of CAN said it had introduced measures to strengthen security around churches and protect worshippers.

The state CAN Chairman, Pastor John Adeleke, urged churches to cooperate with the association in implementing the measures.

He said the measures included strengthening church security departments and properly profiling new faces visiting worship centres.

Adeleke also urged churches to thoroughly check vehicles entering their premises and, where necessary, inspect bags brought into church compounds.

“We also encourage churches to raise an alarm when they notice some insecurity or danger in your community. Discourage night vigil, clubbing and travelling for members.

“We also decided that, where possible, car parks should be 100 metres from the church building, and church leaders should stop celebrating wealthy people in the congregation, especially those whose sources of wealth they do not know,” he said.

Similarly, the Public Relations Officer of the Osun Muslim community, Hameed Oyegbade, said the group had advised chief imams and mosque leaders to be more vigilant about strangers visiting mosques for prayers.

“For chief imams of Friday congregations, we urged more vigilance and the presence of security during Jumat services, and ensuring that vehicles or motorcycles are not parked close to mosque buildings.

“We have also tasked imams to use their pulpits to spread the message of caution across the state, report suspicious movements among worshippers to security agencies and not take the risk of giving strangers cover without first knowing them properly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, commended the DSS for its proactive measures and assured residents of the state of his administration’s commitment to their safety.

Adeleke urged residents to report suspicious movements or individuals in their neighbourhoods to security agencies without delay.

“I commend the Department of State Services, DSS, for taking proactive measures to counter the threats. I charge other security agencies to review the situation and develop an action plan to strengthen security of lives and property.

“I will soon convene the State Security Council meeting to assess the situation and the workability of our response plans. As residents of this state, we must collaborate with the security agencies through information sharing.

“We should be wary of people we host in our communities. On this note, I charge our royal fathers to also hold their traditional council meetings on this development. We must nip in the bud the evil plans of enemies of public peace.

“Our administration is committed to post-election peace-building, and we must tighten state security to foil any attempt by terrorists and bandits to disrupt public peace,” the governor said.