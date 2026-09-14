Desmond Elliot begs Gbajabiamila for forgiveness, seeks return to APC

Lagos State House of Assembly member, Desmond Elliot, has apologised to Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, over his actions during the last All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Lagos.

Elliot is seen in a video circulating on social media, on his knees pleading with Gbajabiamila for forgiveness and seeking reintegration into the ruling party in Lagos.

“I’m sorry, I have no excuse, I have nothing other than to say I’m deeply sorry and I am hoping to be cultured in the future,” Elliot said.

The development followed a disagreement between Elliot and the party leadership after the APC primary for the Surulere Constituency I seat in May.

Elliot had withdrawn from the exercise, alleging intimidation and political pressure against his supporters.

He subsequently rejected the outcome of the primary and said he would challenge the process through the party’s appeal mechanism.

Elliot eventually lost the APC ticket to Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, who was believed to enjoy the backing of Gbajabiamila.

Odunuga-Bakare polled 11,385 votes to defeat Elliot, who secured 270 votes in the primary.