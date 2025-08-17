APC wins Taraba State Assembly by-election

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abner Shittu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Karim Lamido I State Constituency by-election in Taraba State.
The Returning Officer, Dr. Mustapha Sa’ad, announced the results, stating that Shittu secured 5,895 votes, defeating his closest rival, Ali Kanda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 5,488 votes.
Badina Garba of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came third with 1,774 votes, while Abubakar Dauda of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) received 149 votes.
Ward-by-Ward Results:
Jen Ardedo Ward
ADC: 11
APC: 1,828
PDP: 630
Karim A Ward
ADC: 902
APC: 1,325
PDP: 1,221
Bikwin Ward
ADC: 28
APC: 503
PDP: 1,963
Jen Kaigama Ward
ADC: 31
APC: 1,747
PDP: 1,201
Karim B Ward
ADC: 803
APC: 492
PDP: 473
Aggregate Results:
APC: 5,895
PDP: 5,488
ADC: 1,774
SDP: 149
With this outcome, the APC has taken over the Karim Lamido I State Constituency seat in the Taraba State House of Assembly, a constituency previously dominated by the PDP.
