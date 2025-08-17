APC wins Taraba State Assembly by-election

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abner Shittu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Karim Lamido I State Constituency by-election in Taraba State.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Mustapha Sa’ad, announced the results, stating that Shittu secured 5,895 votes, defeating his closest rival, Ali Kanda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 5,488 votes.

Badina Garba of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came third with 1,774 votes, while Abubakar Dauda of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) received 149 votes.

Ward-by-Ward Results:

Jen Ardedo Ward

ADC: 11

APC: 1,828

PDP: 630

Karim A Ward

ADC: 902

APC: 1,325

PDP: 1,221

Bikwin Ward

ADC: 28

APC: 503

PDP: 1,963

Jen Kaigama Ward

ADC: 31

APC: 1,747

PDP: 1,201

Karim B Ward

ADC: 803

APC: 492

PDP: 473

Aggregate Results:

APC: 5,895

PDP: 5,488

ADC: 1,774

SDP: 149

With this outcome, the APC has taken over the Karim Lamido I State Constituency seat in the Taraba State House of Assembly, a constituency previously dominated by the PDP.