OPHK troops foil ISWAP attack on Borno base, recover weapons

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…Several terrorists neutralised, soldiers injured

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have foiled an attempted attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Maiduguri.

Goni said the attack occurred at about 12:20am on Monday when a large number of terrorists attempted to overrun the troops’ position.

He said the troops responded with sustained fire, forcing the attackers to withdraw after suffering heavy casualties.

“During the engagement, troops neutralised several of the terrorists and recovered weapons, ammunition and communication gadgets,” he said.

According to him, surveillance footage reviewed after the engagement also confirmed several casualties being evacuated by the fleeing terrorists.

He said the recovered items and surveillance footage were undergoing further operational assessment.

Goni, however, disclosed that some troops sustained injuries during the engagement after part of the defensive position was temporarily breached.

He said some combat equipment and vehicles were also damaged by Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) fire.

The injured personnel were promptly evacuated by air and were receiving medical attention in stable condition, he added.

Following the attack, Goni said troops remained deployed in and around the FOB and adjoining areas to dominate the general area, monitor developments and prevent further attempts by the terrorists to re-engage.

He urged residents of Gajiram and neighbouring communities to remain calm and continue their lawful activities, while encouraging members of the public to report suspicious movements or activities to security agencies.

He said troops remained on high alert in and around Gajiram as exploitation of the operational area and further assessment of the terrorists’ casualties and activities continued.

Goni said the Theatre Command, Operation HADIN KAI, remained committed to sustaining pressure on ISWAP terrorists until lasting peace and stability were restored in the North-East.