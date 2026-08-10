Why I shaved my hair for my wedding – Jarvis

By Caleb Ayemere

Digital creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, has addressed public speculation surrounding her decision to shave her head ahead of her recent wedding ceremonies, clarifying that the choice was purely practical rather than rooted in traditional marriage rites.

Addressing rumors that the haircut was part of a tribal marital ritual, Jarvis took to social media to dispel the narrative, explaining that the decision was based strictly on professional hairstyling advice.

According to Jarvis, her hairstylist recommended shaving her head to ensure a seamless fit for her hair extensions and wig installations, citing her natural hair texture as a challenge for achieving the desired bridal look.

“I shaved my hair because I wanted my hair installation to be perfect,” she stated, noting that her natural hairline had previously made it difficult to secure frontal wigs neatly. “That is what my hairstylist recommended because I have stubborn hair.”

The creator urged followers and observers to refrain from spreading unverified claims regarding cultural customs, reaffirming that the adjustment was strictly a beauty and styling preference for her wedding celebrations.