Tonto Dikeh launches New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle in Abuja

By Adewale Adesewa

Tonto Dikeh has launched a new faith-based initiative, the New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle (NWPT), which she describes as a spiritual gathering for committed Christians.

The 41-year-old Nollywood actress made the announcement on Sunday through her Instagram page, explaining that the platform is intended to serve believers seeking a deeper relationship with God and a renewed spiritual experience.

According to her, NWPT is envisioned as a movement that will inspire spiritual awakening among Christians, encouraging them to live with greater devotion, purity, and purpose. She noted that the initiative aims to promote prayer, revival, and transformation across different denominations.

Dikeh emphasised that the tabernacle is not structured as a church, but rather as a meeting point for individuals who are dedicated to spiritual growth and committed living. She described it as a space where believers can experience God’s presence and pursue a more intentional faith journey.

The ministry will host weekly fellowship meetings every Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Omini Grand Hotel, formerly known as Alexis Hotel, located upstairs by Masalachi Junction in Jabi, Abuja.

Her move into ministry follows her public declaration of faith, marking a significant shift in her personal life.

Dikeh has previously shared her personal experiences of transformation, stating that she overcame several challenges after embracing her faith. In recent months, she has also taken part in spiritual activities, including conducting a deliverance session for a secondary school student.