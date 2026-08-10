List of countries where iPhones are most expensive

The price of Apple’s flagship smartphones can vary sharply depending on where they are purchased, despite the company selling the same iPhone models across markets.

For the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB of storage, the difference is particularly striking. While the device is relatively affordable in some markets, buyers in other countries can pay hundreds of dollars more because of taxes, import duties, currency fluctuations and local regulations.

Data compiled by Deutsche Bank and presented in its 2026 comparison of global prices shows Türkiye as the most expensive market among the 41 countries examined.

The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB costs $2,592 in Türkiye, compared with $1,181 in the United States. That means buyers in Türkiye pay more than twice the U.S. price.

Here are the 10 countries where the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is most expensive in the comparison.

1. Türkiye — $2,592

Türkiye ranks first, making it the most expensive country in the comparison for buying the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB. The device costs $2,592, equivalent to 219% of the U.S. price.

The huge difference highlights how local taxes, duties, currency conditions and other market factors can significantly increase the final retail price of an iPhone.

2. Brazil — $2,260

Brazil comes second, with the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB selling for $2,260.

That represents 191% of the U.S. price, putting the Brazilian retail cost more than $1,000 above what consumers pay in the United States.

3. Egypt — $1,872

Egypt ranks third at $1,872 for the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro.

The price is 158% of the U.S. figure, placing the device among the more expensive flagship smartphones in the markets covered by the comparison.

4. Hungary — $1,826

Consumers in Hungary pay $1,826 for the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB.

The price is equivalent to 155% of the U.S. cost, putting Hungary fourth on the list of the most expensive markets.

5. Norway — $1,687

Norway occupies fifth place, with the same iPhone model costing $1,687.

That is 143% of the U.S. price, showing that buyers in the country pay considerably more for the flagship device.

6. Mexico — $1,657

The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB costs $1,657 in Mexico, making it the sixth-most expensive market in the comparison.

The price is 140% of the U.S. figure, meaning Mexican buyers pay substantially more than American consumers for the same storage configuration.

7. Sweden — $1,601

Sweden ranks seventh with a retail price of $1,601 for the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB.

That puts the Swedish price at 135% of the U.S. benchmark, reflecting the impact of local pricing and taxation on Apple’s flagship smartphone.

8. Poland — $1,588

In Poland, consumers pay $1,588 for the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro.

The price represents 134% of the U.S. cost, placing Poland among the countries where Apple’s flagship device commands a sizeable premium.

9. Czechia — $1,585

Czechia is ninth on the ranking, with the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB priced at $1,585.

At 134% of the U.S. price, the Czech market is another example of how the cost of the same Apple smartphone can differ considerably from one country to another.

10. Finland — $1,578

Finland completes the top 10, with the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB costing $1,578.

The price is 134% of the U.S. benchmark, making the country one of the more expensive markets in the comparison.

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