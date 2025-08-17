APC wins Edo by-elections

By Ozioruva Aliu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the two by-elections into the Edo Central Senatorial District, which was vacated by Sen. Monday Okebholo when he was elected governor of the state, and Ovia Federal Constituency, when his Hon. Dennis Idahosa was elected deputy governor of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Sunday declared Hon Joseph Ikpea, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the by-election for Edo Central Senatorial District in Edo.

The INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Kingsley Omo-Iwoze, announced the results in Ubiaja, the administrative headquarters of Esan South-East Local Government Area, which is the designated collation centre for the Edo Central Senatorial District.

He declared that Ikpea won the election, securing 105,129 votes, while his closest rival, Prince Joe Okojie of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 15,146 votes.

“This is the declaration. I, Prof. Omo-Iwoze, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2025 Edo Central Senatorial District bye election, held on the 16th day of August, 2024.

“That Ikpea Joseph of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner of the election,” Prof. Omo-Iwoze said.

Speaking shortly after his declaration, the Senator-elect dedicated his victory to God and the people of the district, who he said have chosen vision over sentiment, progress over politics-as-usual.

“This victory reaffirms the people’s faith in our capacity to deliver. I will not disappoint them.

“I will work hand in hand with our governor, our party, and community leaders to ensure that every part of Edo Central feels the impact of quality representation.”

Returning officer for Ovia Federal Constituency, Clement Ighodaro, stated that Barrister Omosede Igbinedion garnered a total of 77,053 votes, while the PDP candidate, Johnny Aikpitanyi, secured 3,838 votes. Candidate of the ADC, Dr. Sandra Asemota, scored 925 votes.

A breakdown of the votes in Edo Central showed that in Esan Central, the APC scored 20,781, while the PDP got 2,065. In Esan North East, the APC got 20,366 votes, while the PDP got 4,566 votes.

In Esan South East, the APC garnered 14,873 votes, while the PDP had 4,036. In Esan West, the APC had 39,490 votes, and the PDP had 2,270. In Igueben, the APC scored 9,619 votes, and the PDP had 2,209 votes.

Vanguard News