Osun Central: I remain PDP senatorial candidate, Adekunle tells Fadeyi

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Dr. Ibraheem Adekunle has insisted that he remains the duly nominated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Osun Central Senatorial District, dismissing claims by Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi to the ticket.

Vanguard had earlier reported that Fadeyi resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), returned to the PDP and claimed to have emerged as the Osun Central senatorial candidate of a faction of the party.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Friday, Adekunle warned against any attempt to substitute his name as the PDP candidate for the 2027 general election, saying he would seek legal redress if such a move was made.

He maintained that he emerged through the party’s duly conducted primary election and remains the validly nominated candidate.

According to Adekunle, the circumstances surrounding Fadeyi’s political activities raise legal and procedural questions.

“It has been claimed that Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi obtained a waiver from the PDP on May 8, 2026. However, available records indicate that he subsequently participated in the APC senatorial primary election held on May 18, 2026, for the same office.

“This raises a fundamental question: if he had already become a PDP member through the alleged waiver on May 8, under what legal or constitutional basis did he purchase APC nomination forms, submit APC nomination documents, undergo APC screening, campaign as an APC aspirant and eventually participate in the APC primary election 10 days later?

“Political party membership cannot exist in two parties at the same time. These are issues that require clear legal explanation,” he said.

Adekunle further stated that by the time Fadeyi participated in the APC primary, the PDP had concluded its nomination process for the Osun Central Senatorial District, including the sale of nomination forms, screening of aspirants, conduct of the primary election, declaration of the winner and submission of the successful candidate’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said he was the only aspirant who participated in the PDP primary election and that his nomination complied with the party’s constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“My name was duly submitted by the PDP to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the primary election and was subsequently uploaded on the Commission’s nomination portal in accordance with the law.

“I therefore remain the authentic and validly nominated PDP candidate for Osun Central Senatorial District,” he said.