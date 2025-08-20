Alima Atta’s Seminality Live in LASU

By Ganiu Okunnu

To live is more than just to exist but to live a life of impact. While some individuals live a purposeful life, the entire lifespan of others are characterised by minutes, hours and days they roamed on earth. For those who live a life of purpose, they achieve immortality even existing after their death. One of such individuals was Alima Atta, a seasoned public relations and marketing practitioner and consultant.

Alima Atta’s existence was characterised by passion for talent development and setting enduring legacies for younger generations. This was exemplified in her inspiring life sojourn and the Foundation established in her memory. A graduate of French and Sociology from the prestigious University of London, Alima established herself as one of the major players in the highly contested and male-dominated promotional communication industry in Nigeria. From making remarkable strides in the marketing sub-sector, she carved a niche for herself in the public relations turf emerging as key stakeholder in little time.

Her exploits in the relationship management industry serve as case study of the influence of personal determination, clear vision and service to others in achieving success. She was never contented being just a practitioner, she became a visionary founder of a great PR brand, SESEMA PR rendering valuable and timeless services to others. From humble beginning as a small PR agency, SESEMA PR has become a top-notch agency rendering professional public relations services including IT and Digital Services. Its affiliation to Edelman, a global independent PR firm, made SESEMA PR, a global PR player.

Not contented by her successes in the PR sector, Alima ventured into humanity arena, an area exclusively reserved for those interested in developing others. Her agency became incubator of talents, where young Nigerians were trained and inspired to achieve success. If in doubt, please read the tribute of Onomarie Uriri Francesca, Head of Communications for West Africa at Uber on Alima Attah. For Alima Atta: The Woman Who Made Room For Others to Thrive. Alima also developed and anchored a medical radio show called Doctors on Air aired on Classic FM 97.3 What brought her to LASU, my alma mater? While fulfilling her life mission, she never sought publicity, but her activities attracted the attention of visionary scholars in the Premier Lagos State University Adebola Adegunwa School of Communication, LASUAASOC. Permit me to state that the then LASUAASOC which has now transformed to Lagos State University Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, pioneered the teaching of specialised areas of Mass Communication in 2001. Then, the school conceived the idea of specialised communication when other Nigerian universities were contented with the conservative Mass Communication. The idea conceived and experimented over two decades ago was extinguished by the National Universities Commission on the basis that the time was unripe for such idea. Well two decades later, same NUC is now advocating the idea it terminated. Kudos to all members of the Faculty, notably our mentors who set the stage for qualitative scholarship and research in Media and Communication Studies. Prof. Idowu Sobowale, the late Prof. Lai Oso of blessed memory, Prof. Rotimi Olatunji, Prof. Sunday Alawode, Prof. Jide Jimoh (current Dean of the Faculty), Prof. Olujimi Kayode, Prof. Tunde Akanni, and all our erudite scholars too numerous to mention. Thank you all for the value-laden services and commitment toward the development of the Lagos State University Faculty of Communication and Media Studies to its present enviable position. We are LASU, We are Great.

In recognition of the agency’s contributions to the development of public relations practices in Nigeria, the management of Lagos State University School of Communication, awarded SESEMA PR the ‘Best PR Practice in Nigeria’ in 2009. Though the award was conferred on the Agency by the Faculty, but it is important to acknowledge the role of key members of the Department of Public Relations and Advertising for facilitating LASU’s connection with SESEMA PR. One cannot but appreciate the laudable efforts of the Pillar of the Department and Faculty, Prof. Rotimi Olatunji Williams, a household name in the media and communication industry. Since its emergence, Prof. Olatunji has been faithful to the development of the Department of Public Relations and Advertising. Prof, you are a blessing to the Department and Faculty at large. Thank you for your tutelage and support towards the development of the Department and Faculty. Also, the history of Department of Public Relations and Advertising will be incomplete without mentioning the contribution of Prof. Ganiu Olalekan Akashoro, another academic and professional giant who nurtured the Department before he left for Al-Hikmah University. These two gentlemen piloted the affairs of the Department in its formative years and helped build its image. The Department is exceptionally blessed to have other seasoned scholars such as Dr. Julius Adeyemo(PhD Ibadan, Head, Department of Public Relations and Advertising); Dr. Noeem Thanny, Dr. Khadijat Yusuf, Dr. Andrew Olatunji, Dr. Sahid Abiola, Dr. Hassan Adeniyi, Mr. Olumide Omobitan and yours sincerely, having the honour of graduating from the Department and now an academic member.

Since 2009 when her Agency won the award, the relationship between Alima Atta and LASU has been fruitful even after her glorious transition to the celestial world. To demonstrate this, an NGO, Alima Atta Foundation established in her memory has been consistent in providing support to the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, notably the Department of Public Relations and Advertising. The Foundation has been regular with its annual prize award for the best graduating female student in public relations in the Department.

Not satisfied with this humanitarian support, the Foundation has embarked on another laudable project, which is digitisation of the PRAD Studio. The digitisation initiative of the Foundation was aimed at transforming the Department Creative Studio into a world-class digital creative and production studio.

To advance this aim, the Foundation recently donated a state-of-the-art studio equipment, including sets of desktop computers to the Department of Public Relations and Advertising, PRAD, Lagos State University. The donated items were received by management of the University which expressed profound gratitude to the Foundation. The event coincided with the 10th Anniversary of the death of the illustrious Nigerian, Alima Atta. The digitasation initiative will strengthen the Department’s ongoing transformation to meet the requirements for the NUC’s unbundling exercise. The exercise will lead to emergence of three new vibrant departments from the current Department of Public Relations and Advertising(Department of Advertising, Department of Public Relations and Department of Strategic Communication). Due to consistent development of its academic staff, the Department of Public Relations and Advertising is strategically poised to offer qualitative and recent scholarship and research in the mentioned areas of academic discipline.

Today, LASU celebrates Alima Atta because of her passion and commitment to development of humanity. What would you be remembered for when you are gone? Nobody will talk about your credentials or your wealth if you fail to contribute to development of others. Helping people or engaging in rewarding act doesn’t require enormous wealth, rather, it requires sincere commitment to development of people around you. When you are gone, what would you be remembered for? Identify and support a public project that will have meaningful impact on life of others and earn yourself immortality. Alima Atta, rest well in the bosom of the Lord.

•Dr Okunnu, a strategic communication scholar, wrote from the Lagos State University, LASU