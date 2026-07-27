Ooni pushes global recognition of African traditional medicine at Brazil summit

By Ishola Balogun

Nigeria and Brazil have agreed to strengthen collaboration on the scientific validation of African traditional medicine, with both countries adopting a comprehensive implementation roadmap to deepen cooperation in research, technology transfer, academic exchange and public health innovation.



The agreement was reached during the Brazil–Nigeria High-Level Bilateral Meeting on Traditional Medicine and Scientific Cooperation held at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



The Nigerian delegation, which included representatives of the Ooni of Ife, joined officials from both countries, researchers and academic institutions in advocating greater global recognition for indigenous healthcare systems through evidence-based scientific collaboration.



According to a statement issued by the Senior Media Officer to the Ooni of Ife, Sodiq Lawal, the meeting concluded with the adoption of a roadmap to guide cooperation in traditional medicine, medicinal plant research, technology transfer, academic exchange and public health innovation.



Discussions at the summit reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to scientifically validate traditional medicine practices and integrate evidence-based indigenous healthcare into formal health systems.



Participants also reviewed ongoing collaborative research on medicinal plants used in the treatment of diabetes and explored opportunities to expand similar studies to other therapeutic products. The meeting further recognised hundreds of medicinal plants already scientifically validated in Brazil as a foundation for future joint research.



The summit also agreed to support the establishment of a Human Milk Bank in Nigeria through technical collaboration, while linking the partnership to broader global climate and biodiversity initiatives.



Speaking during the opening session, the Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni’s Palace, Otunba Moses Olafare, said the partnership should be anchored on indigenous wisdom, medicinal plants and scientific research.



“The foundation of this partnership should rest on three inseparable pillars: indigenous wisdom, traditional medicinal plants and scientific research.



“Our purpose is not merely to preserve traditional knowledge, but to combine the wisdom safeguarded by our communities over generations with rigorous scientific research capable of validating, improving and responsibly applying that knowledge for the benefit of humanity.



“Through this approach, we can transform our shared biodiversity and ancestral knowledge into safe, effective and evidence-based health innovations that contribute to public health, scientific advancement and sustainable development.



“These principles should form the cornerstone of the Memorandum of Understanding and all future cooperative initiatives arising from this historic meeting.”



Presenting the Ooni of Ife’s position, the delegation emphasised that African traditional medicine extends beyond the use of herbs and medicinal plants, describing it as a system that embodies generations of ancestral wisdom, oral traditions, spirituality and sacred knowledge.



The delegation stressed that within Yoruba civilisation, prayers, incantations and other intangible cultural practices remain integral to healing and should be recognised alongside scientific validation within any global framework for traditional medicine.



Leader of the Nigerian delegation and Executive Director of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to preserving indigenous knowledge systems through research, documentation and international collaboration, describing the partnership as a significant step towards repositioning Africa’s cultural and scientific heritage on the global stage.



Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, highlighted the institution’s growing research capacity in traditional medicine, noting that the university had progressed beyond laboratory investigations with several medicinal products already developed and manufactured.

According to her, the achievement demonstrates the university’s ability to translate scientific research into practical healthcare solutions that benefit society.



The meeting adopted an implementation framework that provides for the formalisation of agreements, the establishment of a joint working group and the development of a Memorandum of Understanding covering traditional medicine research, medicinal plant development, technology transfer, postgraduate training, joint scientific publications and institutional cooperation.



The partnership is also expected to be presented as a Global South model for addressing climate, health and sustainable development challenges at upcoming international engagements.



If fully implemented, the resolutions are expected to strengthen Nigeria-Brazil relations while positioning African traditional medicine and indigenous knowledge systems as globally recognised contributors to modern healthcare through scientific collaboration.