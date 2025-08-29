2027: Amaechi rules out stepping down

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna—Former Minister of Transportation and chieftain of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that there is “no retreat, no surrender” in his quest to contest the presidency in 2027, under the platform of the ADC.

Amaechi, former Rivers State governor, stated this during an interaction with journalists in Kano, after a meeting with a coalition of traders in the state.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna, yesterday, Amaechi said: “I will contest the ADC presidential primary, and by God’s grace, I hope to win so that I can face Tinubu in 2027.

“I am not stepping down for anyone. Let the people decide who they want to lead,” Amaechi declared.

He maintained that every aspirant in the party had the right to seek the ticket, describing the contest as healthy for internal democracy.

On the state of the country under President Bola Tinubu, Amaechi said: “Whether the government wants to conduct credible elections or not, one thing is certain: time is up. Nigerians are tired because no one is happy under Tinubu, not even in Rivers or across the South. He tries to frame it as a North-South contest, but the truth is people are suffering everywhere.”

According to him, Tinubu’s appointments have not reflected genuine inclusion. “Even among the Yoruba, many feel excluded. He only rewards a few individuals close to him, while the majority remain neglected.

On whether the ADC, like the All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, might zone its presidential ticket to the South, Amaechi said: “That is a party’s decision. I am just a member. Whatever the party decides, I will abide by it. But as far as I am concerned, I am in the race.”

Amaechi said he remains one of the most qualified aspirants across the country. “If you look at all those aspiring, including Tinubu, tell me honestly, who is better prepared than I am? I come from the South, and we are not in conflict with the South-East, South-West, or even the North. My candidacy offers unity.

“Recently, when I visited Rivers to inaugurate the ADC, the turnout was massive from the airport to the venue, and nobody paid a kobo for that mobilisation. That should tell you something about where the people stand,” he added.