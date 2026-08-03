Osun 2026: I’ll win if election is free and fair — Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has expressed confidence in victory in the August 15 governorship election, if it is conducted in a free and fair manner.

Adeleke stated this on Monday during his re-election campaign in Osogbo.

“With God on my side, I am confident of victory. If this election is free and fair, I will win,” he said.

The governor, who alleged that members of the Accord Party were being killed, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to direct the police to act professionally and impartially during the election.

“Mr President, something is happening in Osun that you need to know. Our people are being killed and, as our father, we are appealing to you.

“We will not accept any attempt to rig this election. Do not allow innocent people to be killed.

“Direct the police to act professionally and impartially.

“You fought for democracy, and I urge you not to allow anyone to destroy it.

“The international community is watching, and this election will be seen as a test ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he said.

Adeleke also urged the electorate to come out en masse on election day and vote for him.

“I urge all our supporters to come out on Aug. 15 and vote for me. Stand by your votes until the results are declared.

“I am ready for this election, and on election day, our revolution will be through the ballot box,” he said.

(NAN)