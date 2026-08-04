BBNaija: ‘Don’t make us most boring set’ — Sheba fumes at housemates

By Enitan Abdultawab

BBNaija Season 11 Head of House (HoH), Sheba, has issued a stern warning to her fellow housemates, expressing frustration over what she described as their lack of commitment during preparations for this week’s wager presentation.

An irritated Sheba, while speaking during a rehearsal on Tuesday morning, fumed at housemates to take the task seriously, insisting that everyone had a responsibility to contribute to the team’s success.

“If you want to play a game, you have to step up or step away. I will not run mad. We are not kids,” she said.

Reminding the contestants why they signed up for the reality show, Sheba stressed that the Big Brother house is first and foremost an entertainment platform.

“You came to an entertainment show. Whether you are a lawyer, doctor, teacher or professor, this is an entertainment show and you have to entertain,” she said.

Sheba added that every housemate must find a way to contribute, regardless of their strengths.

“If you cannot act, you will sing. If you will not sing, just find yourself. You just have to find a place and put yourself in this wager,” she said.

Sheba also warned against allowing poor participation to define the Season 11 cast.

“You are not going to put the team or the house down. You are not going to make us be said that we are the most boring set that Big Brother has ever had,” she declared.

According to the Head of House, every contestant earned a place in the competition because of the energy they displayed during auditions and should continue to live up to that standard.

“You put yourself here because of your energy. If you did not show them big energy, I promise you, you will not be here,” she said.

Sheba concluded by urging the housemates to respect the rules of the game, warning that she would not hesitate to speak to them more firmly if they continued to take the task lightly.

“If you want me to respect you, you have to respect Big Brother’s house and Big Brother’s rules or I promise you I will talk to you like kids. This is becoming ridiculous,” she said.

The outburst comes as housemates intensify preparations for their first wager presentation under Sheba’s leadership, with the Head of House pushing for a performance that will impress Big Brother and avoid a failed wager.