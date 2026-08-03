Osun Election: Don’t allow a repeat of 1983 crisis – Adeleke warns Tinubu

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

..Says Osun won’t tolerate rigging

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has warned President Bola Tinubu not to allow rigging the August 15 governorship election in the State or risk political violence as witnessed in 1983.

The Governor, who was addressing party supporters at Orita-Sabo in Olorunda local government area of Osun State on Monday, also said the President must wake up to his responsibility of protecting the people from police harassment.

According to him, the President is watching without concern, the political crisis in Osun being perpetrated by his party chieftains despite the fact that Accord has endorsed him as the 2027 Presidential candidate.

“Mr President, I want you to take note of my words, I m the Chief Security officer of Osun, you are a Yoruba man and Osun is Yorubaland, yet, your party chieftains are perpetrating political violence while you look the other way.

“Mr President, all e demand for is a free and fair election, if anybody try to do otherwise, the political crisis of 1983, when some people tried to rig Michael Ajasin in Ondo State out of power, may repeat itself again.

“Mr President call your people to order, call police chiefs to order, I am the governor here not any other person. Accord has already endorsed you as it candidate, why are suffering again.

“You fought for democracy in Nigeria and you must not allow your people destroy it. Wake up to your responsibility Mr President, stop the shenanigans going on in Osun”, he warned.

Earlier, the Imole Campaign Council Director-General, Senator Lere Oyewumi tasked the people to troop out en masse to cast their votes for the party as the only way to return Adeleke to office again.

He said the good work of the governor is enough to warrant the people to vote for him again, calling on the electorates to votes and protect their vote on election day.