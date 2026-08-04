Spain says 72,000 migrants entered Ceuta, 70,000 returned

French Gendarmes control vehicles at the Spanish-French border between Irun and Hendaye on August 4, 2026, to check non-European nationals arriving from Spain, following the illegal entry last week of some 60,000 migrants from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Spain’s interior minister headed into a tense face-off with EU counterparts, as the bloc sought to draw lessons from an influx of migrants into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta in hastily arranged video talks. The unprecedented sight of an estimated 50,000 people streaming into Ceuta from Morocco — dozens died in the attempt and almost all have since left — exposed the fault lines on migration among EU nations. The number of police officers and gendarmes at the French-Spanish border has increased fivefold as of August 1, bringing the total to 334. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)