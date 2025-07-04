Unproductivity hindering Nigeria’s progress —Afe Babalola

Afe Babalola

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, yesterday, identified unproductivity and distrust as major factors hindering Nigeria’s progress.

This is coming as the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, NMCN, inducted 113 Students of the Faculty of Nursing Sciences, ABUAD, into the nursing profession.

Speaking at the 10th Induction Ceremony themed ‘Building Competence, Embracing Global Relevance and Development Quality Care: The Modern Nurses’ Mandate,’ the founder of the University, Afe Babalola, who stressed that productivity is essential for the country’s development, lamented the negligence of Nigerians who do not prioritise hard work but rather focus on consumption.

These setbacks, according to the legal luminary and elder statesman have diminished the country’s value, saying, “those who do not work, do not deserve to eat.”

He said: “Teachers are punctual at work, students are punctual in classes. They all believe in the industry. We work hard just like the teachers and the founders of the University.

“Our problem in this country is that we want to eat and yet don’t produce. The Bible says those who don’t work don’t deserve to eat. My students are taught to work hard. They are taught to emulate the founder. I work for eighteen hours a day.

“When you work, it means you have faith in what you are doing. When you plant, you have faith that the plant will grow. Faith never fails. My friends are taught to believe that faith can cure the problems of this country.”

During the oath-taking ceremony, the Registrar of NMCN, Ndagi Alhassan, who was represented by Adekemi Awe urged the inductees to join the force in solving inadequate healthcare force, mental health awareness, global health pandemic, among other challenges mitigating against the profession.

Delivering the Induction lecture, Professor Adekemi Olowokere urged the inductees to focus on the ethical practice of the profession, saying this would enable them to conquer possible underlying challenges in the profession.