Ronaldo is an icon; I’ll explain everything after Norway game — Jesus

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus said Cristiano Ronaldo remains an icon of Portuguese football and promised to explain everything surrounding their recent crisis after the team’s final game.

Jesus clarified shortly before Portugal faced Denmark in the third round of the UEFA Nations League group stage, according to a tweet shared by football journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Thursday.

“I’m completely relaxed, completely clear in my conscience with this situation,” Jesus told Sport TV Portugal.

“After the game on Sunday, we can talk about everything.”

The Portugal manager also stressed that Ronaldo’s status as one of the country’s biggest football figures was never in doubt.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a football symbol, that was NEVER in question,” Jesus said.

“I will explain everything after the last game. I have many years in football and I know that I did nothing that should have caused things to go differently.

“After the Norway game, we will talk about this subject. I will not HIDE or run away from it.

“Nobody can take away what Cristiano represents. He’s an icon and that’s not in question.”

Ronaldo left the Portugal camp on Wednesday and returned to Madrid following the crisis that erupted between him and Jesus.

Bruno Fernandes captained Portugal in Ronaldo’s absence against Denmark, while Rafa Leão wore the No. 7 shirt.

Portugal will face Norway on Sunday in the fourth round of the group stage.