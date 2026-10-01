Man City charges: UK PM says no one is ‘above the rules’ after backlash

(FILES) A general view of the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 15, 2016. The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday, September 29, that Manchester City have been found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period between 2009 and 2018. An independent commission also found City guilty on the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the league’s investigation. (Photo by SCOTT HEPPELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

By Adegboyega Adeleye

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has clarified his position on Manchester City’s financial rule case after facing backlash over his comments that he would be “really concerned” if the club’s owners decided to sell.

According to the BBC, Downing Street said there could be no suggestion that Manchester City or anyone involved in the case was “above the rules”, while stressing that the independent process must be allowed to run its course.

“As the Prime Minister made clear, the initial judgement is serious and there can’t be any suggestion that anyone is above the rules,” a No 10 spokesperson said.

“He also stressed that it is an ongoing independent process. It is essential that it is allowed to run its course and the outcome respected.

“Wherever wrongdoing is established, those responsible should face the appropriate consequences.”

The clarification followed criticism of Burnham after he told the BBC on Wednesday that he would be “really concerned” to lose Manchester City’s owners, who he described as having been “such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester” and in the development of the club into a global force.

The comments attracted criticism from opposition politicians, with Conservative shadow sports minister Louie French calling for the government to “keep politics out of football” and questioning whether political pressure could be applied to the case.

Burnham, a former mayor of Greater Manchester, had also stressed that he was not directly involved in the case and that it would be wrong to jump to conclusions while Manchester City contests the findings.

An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of the majority of the 115 Premier League financial rule charges brought against the club. The Premier League said the findings showed the club had systematically breached its rules, while City have denied wrongdoing and are expected to appeal.

The commission also found that City arranged what it described as “sham contracts” with commercial partners as part of a scheme involving more than £830m in secret funding, according to the BBC’s report on the findings.

Manchester City have until Friday to submit their appeal, while a sanctions hearing is expected to determine any punishment if the findings stand.