City Boy Movement names Super Eagles stars Omeruo, Shehu to leadership roles

City Boy Movement has added former Super Eagles defenders Shehu Abdullahi and Kenneth Omeruo to its national leadership team, assigning both footballers roles in its sports directorate.

The group’s National Director of Media Monitoring and Rapid Response and a member of the National Working Committee, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed the appointments on Thursday.

Abdullahi was appointed National Deputy Director of Sports, while Omeruo will serve as National Assistant Director of Sports.

“At the City Boy Movement, we are delighted to welcome Shehu Abdullahi and Kenneth Omeruo to the movement,” Ahmad said.

“Shehu Abdullahi joins us as National Deputy Director of Sports, while Kenneth Omeruo takes on the role of National Assistant Director of Sports. Welcome onboard!”

Abdullahi, 33, was part of the Nigerian squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Omeruo, 32, has similarly enjoyed a long international career with the Super Eagles, featuring at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.