10 poorest countries in Africa 2026

By Mmesoma Goodness

Based on 2026 estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), several of the countries with the lowest GDP per capita in the world are located in Africa.

Using nominal GDP per capita in current US dollars as the measure, the IMF’s April 2026 World Economic Outlook provides projections for most countries. GDP per capita is calculated by dividing a country’s total economic output by its population. However, it should not be interpreted as a direct measure of poverty, average income or living standards.

The following are the 10 African countries with the lowest GDP per capita based on the available 2026 figures:

1. South Sudan — $488

South Sudan is a landlocked country in East-Central Africa and became independent from Sudan in 2011. Its economy depends heavily on oil exports, while conflict, displacement, food insecurity and limited infrastructure have affected economic development. The IMF projects a nominal GDP per capita of about $488 for 2026.

2. Burundi — $546

Burundi is a small, landlocked country in East Africa. Agriculture is a major source of employment, with coffee and tea among its important exports. Poverty, limited industrial development, population pressures and the effects of past political instability continue to pose economic challenges. The country’s projected GDP per capita for 2026 is $546.

3. Central African Republic — $613

The Central African Republic is a landlocked country in Central Africa. It has natural resources including diamonds, gold, timber and uranium, but political instability and armed conflict have made it difficult to fully develop its economic potential. Its projected GDP per capita for 2026 is $613.

4. Mozambique — $632

Mozambique is located on the southeastern coast of Africa. It has significant natural gas, coal and mineral resources, as well as an important agricultural sector. However, poverty, natural disasters, infrastructure challenges and conflict in the north continue to affect economic development. Its projected GDP per capita for 2026 is $632.

5. Madagascar — $656

Madagascar is a large island nation off the southeastern coast of Africa. Its economy depends on agriculture, tourism, mining and exports such as vanilla. Cyclones, drought, poverty and limited infrastructure continue to affect development. Its 2026 GDP per capita is projected at $656.

6. Eritrea — $656

Eritrea is located in the Horn of Africa along the Red Sea. Agriculture and mining are important to its economy, particularly gold and other minerals. The country faces challenges including limited investment, drought and restrictions affecting economic activity.

Note: The $656 figure listed for Eritrea is not an IMF 2026 projection. The IMF-sourced dataset identifies the Eritrea figure as coming from UN data for 2023.

7. Malawi — $733

Malawi is a landlocked country in southeastern Africa, sometimes referred to as the “Warm Heart of Africa.” Agriculture employs a large proportion of its population, with tobacco, tea and sugar among its important products. Droughts, floods, food insecurity and limited foreign exchange are major economic challenges. Its projected GDP per capita for 2026 is $733.

8. Somalia — $813

Somalia is situated in the Horn of Africa and has Africa’s longest mainland coastline. Its economy includes livestock, agriculture, telecommunications and remittances. Conflict, drought, food insecurity and weak infrastructure have significantly affected economic development. Its projected GDP per capita for 2026 is $813.

9. Niger — $822

Niger is a landlocked country in West Africa, much of which is covered by the Sahara Desert. Agriculture, livestock and uranium mining are important economic activities. Severe drought, desertification, insecurity and rapid population growth create major development challenges. Its projected GDP per capita for 2026 is $822.

10. Sudan — $864

Sudan is a large country in Northeast Africa, with the Nile River playing an important role in agriculture and settlement. Agriculture, livestock, gold and other natural resources are important to its economy. The ongoing conflict has caused severe humanitarian and economic disruption. Its projected GDP per capita for 2026 is $864.

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