8 ‘footballers’ who have earned PhDs – Nigerian included

While football is often associated with physical ability, fame and trophies, some players have also pursued academic excellence, earning PhDs and other doctoral degrees alongside or after their football careers.

While professional football requires years of training and travel, a number of players have gone on to earn doctoral degrees, with some completing their research while still playing professionally.

From former internationals to players who later moved into academia, here are footballers who have earned doctorates:

1. Turid Knaak — Germany

Former Germany international Turid Knaak combined a professional football career with academic work before earning a doctorate in Special Needs Education from the University of Cologne.

Knaak completed her studies while playing professional football and worked as a research assistant and university lecturer. Her doctoral research focused on the development of writing skills among students with learning difficulties.

She represented Germany at the 2019 Women’s World Cup and made 16 appearances for the national team. She also played for clubs including Bayer Leverkusen, SGS Essen, Arsenal and Wolfsburg.

2. João Tomás — Portugal

Former Portugal international striker João Tomás became a doctor in Sports Sciences in January 2026 after successfully defending his doctoral thesis at the University of Coimbra.

His research examined the difficulties young footballers face when making the transition from junior to senior football.

Tomás, who played for clubs including Benfica, Braga, Boavista, Rio Ave and Real Betis, spent about four years working on the doctorate after ending his playing career. His thesis was approved with distinction and praise.

He has since combined his academic work with football commentary and teaching.

3. Tarantini — Portugal

Former Portuguese professional footballer Tarantini became the first professional athlete in Portugal to obtain a doctorate, according to João Tomás and Portuguese academic sources.

The former Rio Ave midfielder completed his doctorate in Sports Sciences in 2022, adding an academic achievement to a playing career that included more than a decade in Portugal’s top flight.

His doctorate helped reinforce his interest in the transition between professional sport and life after retirement.

4. Felix Owolabi — Nigeria

Former Nigeria international Felix Owolabi, popularly known as “Owo Blow,” is one of the most prominent Nigerian examples of a footballer who pursued advanced education.

Owolabi holds a doctorate in Physical Education. The former Green Eagles player was part of Nigeria’s team that won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations and spent much of his club career with IICC Shooting Stars.

Owolabi has spoken about how he combined his studies with football, including continuing his education during periods when he was representing Nigeria.

5. Uwe Harttgen — Germany

Former Werder Bremen midfielder Uwe Harttgen went from playing in Germany’s Bundesliga to pursuing an academic career.

Harttgen earned a doctorate in Psychology from the University of Bremen. His academic interests included psychological aspects of developing young competitive footballers.

His career illustrates how a professional football background can be combined with research into athlete development and performance.

6. Christian Edwards — Wales

Former Welsh professional footballer Christian Edwards pursued academia after his playing career.

Edwards played for clubs including Swansea City and Nottingham Forest before moving into coaching and university education.

He subsequently earned a PhD and became involved in teaching and research at Cardiff Metropolitan University, where his work has included football and sport-related subjects.

7. Paulo Barreira — Portugal

Paulo Barreira moved from professional football into sports science and elite football performance.

He earned a PhD from Liverpool John Moores University, where his research examined hamstring injury prevention.

Barreira subsequently worked in elite football environments, including with Liverpool and Manchester United, combining academic research with practical experience in professional football.

8. Simone Magill — Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland international Simone Magill has also combined elite football with academic research.

Magill completed a PhD at Edge Hill University, researching the use of video-based coaching practices by senior professional football coaches.

Her career is notable because she pursued doctoral research while remaining involved in professional football, demonstrating the possibility of maintaining both academic and sporting careers.

Vanguard News