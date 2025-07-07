TUC, JOHESU slam NMA, MDCAN over alleged crisis at FNPHY

...Accuse Medical Associations of Political Campaign, Media Blackmail

By Chioma Obinna

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), Lagos State Chapter, and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital (FNPHY), Yaba, have strongly refuted claims of a leadership crisis at the hospital.

They accused the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos Chapter, and the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), FNPHY Branch, of orchestrating a politically motivated media campaign aimed at discrediting the Acting Medical Director, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Monday, Comrade Adegoke Monsuru, representing TUC Chairman Comrade Ekundayo Olugbenga, described the allegations as “a deliberate attempt to destabilize the hospital and manipulate its leadership structure for selfish ends.”

“There is no crisis in FNPHY,” Adegoke declared. “What we see is a clear move by NMA and MDCAN to dominate the hospital’s leadership using pressure tactics and propaganda. This is the same group that opposed the implementation of the pharmacy consultancy cadre approved at the federal level — a reform Dr. Owoeye boldly enforced.”

In a joint statement signed by the leadership of SSAUTHRIAI, MHWUN, and NUAHP under JOHESU FNPHY Branch, the unions reaffirmed their confidence in Dr. Owoeye’s leadership. They praised his transparent governance style, commitment to staff welfare, and professional inclusiveness.

“Dr. Owoeye has consistently led with integrity and fairness,” the statement read. “His administration has ensured timely promotions, with over 250 staff who upgraded their qualifications successfully converted to appropriate cadres. He has also implemented the long-overdue pharmacy consultancy cadre and sponsored staff for both local and international training.”

The unions also noted that structured preparatory training programs for the 2025 promotion exams had already begun, and internal staff development remained a key focus under the current leadership.

Addressing the issue of unpaid salaries for newly recruited doctors — a point raised by NMA and MDCAN — the unions clarified that salary disbursement is handled by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and not by the hospital.

“The IPPIS capturing for the newly employed staff was concluded only in May 2025. Since then, Dr. Owoeye has taken active steps to fast-track payment, including visiting the IPPIS unit in Abuja. Based on this, the affected staff are expected to be paid by the end of July, alongside their regular salary,” the unions explained.

They condemned attempts to hold Dr. Owoeye responsible for the delay as “misleading, unfair, and intended to misinform the public.”

The TUC and JOHESU called on all stakeholders to focus on institutional stability, quality patient care, and professional unity rather than what they described as “divisive, self-serving politics.”

“FNPHY belongs to every healthcare professional,” the unions stated. “No single association has the monopoly to dictate leadership. We urge the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, as well as the Presidency, to ignore these politically motivated distractions and support the ongoing transformation at the hospital.”