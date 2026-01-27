JOHESU strike: NMA laments NLC, TUC ultimatum

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has decried the joint ultimatum given by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC and TUC have given a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, from January 23, to implement the 2021 report of a Technical Committee on the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

The unions also threatened to mobilise a nationwide strike for both public and private sectors across the country if the Federal Government failed to address the situation.

Speaking at a news briefing in Gusau on Monday, NMA National Publicity Secretary Dr Mannir Bature described the joint NLC/TUC ultimatum as unnecessary.

Bature said that the NMA was particularly concerned about the issuance of public ultimatums on a matter that required careful verification, technical understanding, and institutional engagement.

“We urge the TUC and NLC to exercise caution, restraint, and responsibility in their public communications, especially on sensitive salary structure issues, so as not to misinform workers or the general public,” he said.

Bature also rejected claims by the TUC and NLC that the Federal Government “upgraded” the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) in 2014.

“The NMA also noted with concern the recent statements and insinuations credited to the TUC and the NLC alleging that there was an “upgrade” of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) in 2014.

“We describe the claim as misleading and capable of fuelling industrial tension in the health sector.

“The claims by the NLC/TUC are capable of fuelling industrial tension in the health sector,” he said.

According to him, the NMA unequivocally clarifies that there was no upgrade of CONMESS whatsoever, as falsely claimed.

Bature added, “What occurred was a correction of a long-standing error and distortion in the application of the CONMESS framework, which had persisted despite clear approvals and established public service guidelines.

“The claim that this correction is an attempt to portray it as preferential treatment is therefore misleading and inaccurate and risks creating unnecessary tension within the health sector.”

Bature further said that such narratives were capable of fuelling avoidable inter-professional discord at a time when unity and collaboration were critically needed to address the deep-seated and systemic challenges confronting Nigeria’s health system.

“The NMA called on the Federal Government to remain focused on the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) process as the appropriate, lawful, and structured platform for addressing remuneration, welfare, and industrial concerns within the health sector.

“The NMA emphasises the urgent need for government to rationalise the health workforce in a manner that prioritises efficiency.

”I think what the health sector requires is comprehensive engagement, good-faith negotiations, respect for existing agreements, and adherence to clearly defined professional roles and responsibilities,” he added.

Bature expressed the commitment of the NMA to constructive dialogue, transparency, and inter-professional harmony and will continue to engage responsibly with government and labour institutions in the overall interest of healthcare workers and the Nigerian people. (NAN)