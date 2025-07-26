Trailer crushes 8 in Anambra

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Five children and three adults lost their lives on Friday night when a trailer lost control and skidded off the busy Nnewi-Amichi-Ekwulimmiri-Uga, Anambra, and Ideato, Imo State expressway.

Read Also: Seven injured as three-storey building collapses in Abia

The incident occurred by Chisco Park Junction in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, at 7:30p.m.

It claimed the life of a middle-aged man, who just finished the burial of his late father and was preparing for thanksgiving service tomorrow, Sunday.

The President General of Obiagu Amichi, the Okpara Descendants Union, the first son of Amichi, Chief Chinedu Nzekwe, told Vanguard that the scene of the accident is the center of three kindreds that are part of Obiagu village – Ebenato, Okpara and Uhuachi.

He said that the community is yet to get a clear number of the dead, adding that they are only sure of five children and three adults whose families have confirmed their death.

He, however, admitted that some survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals, and information reaching him revealed that they are responding to treatment.

Vanguard gathered that the breaks of ill-fated trailer failed, making the driver to lose control of the vehicle. It veered off the road and crushed the victims in a bush at Amichi Junction, also known as Chisco Park.

Eyewitnesses

Other eyewitnesses said the accident occurred when people were relaxing after the day’s business at the ever busy Chisco Park junction, to enjoy themselves.

According to Ekene Okpara an indigene of Amichi, “You know that Chisco Park Junction is a very busy junction both in the day and in the night.

“The accident happened when the victims who were mostly doing their usual night business, did not see the vehicle coming. And it is unusual to see such articulated vehicle there by that time.

“You also know that tricycle and motorcycle operators relax at the junction with shops located at the four corners of the junction too.

“So you can understand why the accident claimed such high number lives.

“Those who were able to escape the accident were either coming from Uga side of the road or Chief Anyaegbu, Chisco Transports Chairman’s house side of the road.

“But those trading along the entrance of road leading to the Diocese of Cathedral, were mostly the major victims.

“Bystanders who were affected were mostly those waiting to board tricycles and motorcycles to take them home after the day-s business.”

Police, FRSC

The Police in Anambra is yet to respond to the incident, as calls put through to the Police Public Relation Officer PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, has not been responded to.

The spokesperson of Anambra State Sector of Federal Road Safety Corps, Margaret Onabe, confirmed the incident, but could not give the accurate figure of casualties.

She said they received notice of the accident late, but are still collecting information on it.

Onabe said the Anambra State Sector of FRSC will issue a statement on the incident and the casualty figures in no distant time, adding that they have cleared the road for free vehicular movement around the scene.

Vanguard News