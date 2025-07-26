Seven injured as three-storey building collapses in Abia

Seven people sustained varying degrees of injuries when a three-storey building under construction collapsed around Olokoro Road, Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate, Umuahia, Abia State.

The incident, which occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday, also destroyed a nearby bungalow occupied by a family of seven.

Sources told Vanguard that no life was lost, but several people, including a nursing mother and her five-month-old baby, were severely injured. They were rescued from the debris and taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

In an interview, a resident of the area, Ugwumba Shedrack, said, The building has been showing signs of collapse for too long. This morning we heard a loud sound around 3am, and the building collapsed. I heard the building belongs to a politician; I don’t know why he abandoned it in that condition.”

Reacting to the incident while inspecting the level of damage, the General Manager of Umuahia Capital Development Authority, UCDA, Mr. Kingsley Agomoh, thanked God that no life was lost in the incident and announced the sealing of the premises of the three-story building.

He disclosed that the agency has commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the collapse, stressing that appropriate punishment will be meted out to the owner in line with the law.