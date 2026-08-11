Retract your ‘harmful’ statement, apologise to Osun people — Obi tells Fadahunsi

Senator Francis Fadahunsi

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has called on Senator Francis Fadahunsi to retract his alleged inflammatory remarks ahead of Saturday’s Osun State governorship election and apologise to the people of the state.

Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District, came under criticism after a video surfaced in which he was allegedly heard directing his supporters to “kill” members of the Accord Party ahead of the election.

The senator, however, denied making a call for violence, saying he instructed his supporters to “kill Accord” with votes, not through physical attacks.

Reacting in a statement titled, “Senator Francis Fadahunsi’s Incendiary Rhetoric Ahead of the Osun Election,” and posted on his official X account on Tuesday, Obi expressed concern over what he described as threat-laden rhetoric capable of escalating tensions in the state.

“As a high-ranking lawmaker representing the people in the National Assembly, Senator Fadahunsi carries a solemn constitutional and moral responsibility to promote peace, uphold democratic norms, and foster unity,” Obi said.

He described the alleged remarks as “alarming and unacceptable,” warning that political threats and intimidation could heighten tensions, frighten voters and potentially trigger electoral violence.

Obi said elections should be conducted as peaceful exercises through which citizens freely choose their leaders without intimidation or coercion.

“Resorting to threats of force or disruption undermines the integrity of our electoral process, disrespects the electorate, and threatens the fragile peace of the state,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor therefore urged Fadahunsi to withdraw the statement and apologise to Osun residents.

“I therefore respectfully demand that Senator Fadahunsi retract these harmful statements and tender an apology to the peaceful people of Osun State,” Obi said.

He also called on political leaders, party supporters and other stakeholders to moderate their language and exercise restraint as the state approaches the election.

Obi further urged security agencies to closely monitor inflammatory statements and ensure the protection of voters, election officials and other citizens before, during and after the polls.

“The democratic mandate belongs to the people, and no individual, regardless of status or political office, should attempt to subvert the will of the people through fear or coercion,” he said.

He appealed to Osun residents to remain calm and peaceful while exercising their constitutional right to vote on Saturday.