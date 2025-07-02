Tinubu excited over FCT’s engagement of local contractors in projects execution 

President Bola Tinubu has expressed excitement over the engagement of indigenous contractors in the delivery of roads and other projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu gave the nod in Abuja on Wednesday, while inaugurating the dualised and upgraded Ushafa to War College/Army Checkpoint roads and other ancillary roads in Bwari Area Council.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu described the development as remarkable and worthy of celebration.

He said that the road projects being inaugurated were awarded to an indigenous contractor, adding that the decision by the administration was deliberate.

“It was born out of our belief in the competence, resilience, and ingenuity of Nigerian professionals and businesses.

“We are not just building roads; we are building capacity; we are creating jobs; we are fostering a sense of ownership and pride within our communities.

“Above all, we are demonstrating unequivocally that, given the right support and enabling environment, Nigerian contractors can deliver infrastructure that rivals the best in the world.

“This project, therefore, is not just a success story of development; it is a clear declaration that the Nigerian spirit is alive, capable, and ready to deliver excellence,” he said.

Tinubu noted that for too long, the journey between Ushafa and the War College and Army Checkpoint had been a test of endurance.

He added that every commuter, every trader, every student and every health worker, who has travelled this road had borne the burden of delay and difficulties.

“That story changes today. With this project, we have transformed a path of frustration into a corridor of opportunity.

“The dualised and upgraded roads would not only ease traffic congestion but also breathe new life into economic activities, improve access to education and healthcare, and uplift the overall quality of life for the good people of Ushafa, Bwari, and the neighbouring communities.

“Beyond the concrete and asphalt; beyond the tar and steel, this project, like the others we have commissioned across the nation, is a tangible expression of my administration’s commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development,” he said.

From left: FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud; FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Vice President Kashim Shettima, during the inauguration of dualized Ushafa to War College/ Army Checkpoint Roads and other ancillary roads in Bwari Area Council, Abuja on Wednesday.

The president commended the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike for his commitment to ensuring that no community in the territory was left behind.

He said that Wike’s vision of an integrated capital city, where development was not confined to the city centre but extended to the suburbs and satellite communities, aligns perfectly with his “Renewed Hope agenda”.

“I am convinced, and I believe you too, that we cannot truly build a modern, functional capital city unless we ensure that every district, every council, every ward is connected and empowered.

“No part of the FCT is going to be relegated. Development must be all-encompassing.

“It is only then that we can say with confidence that Abuja works, and indeed, Abuja is working,” he said.

In his remarks, Wike said that the 16.4-kilometre road project was awarded to Abdul Val Construction Company in line with Tinubu administration’s directive to encourage local contractors.

“I agree with Mr President; we must build our own,” he said.

The minister said he was sceptical about the capacity of the contractor to deliver, adding, however, that after about 15 inspection visits, the contractor had delivered on time and within expected standard.

He commended Tinubu for identifying with residents of satellite towns through execution of various life-impacting projects.

Also speaking, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, noted that Tinubu’s support had continued to open up new corridors of growth and development across the FCT.

Mahmoud pledged that the FCT Administration would work tirelessly to bring more dividends of democracy to every part of the territory.