Suspected drug dealers kill NDLEA officer in Ondo

Suspected banned drug dealers have killed an officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo State.

The officer attached to the Ondo Command of the Agency was shot dead during a raid on an apartment in the Ita’nla area of Ondo town on Tuesday.

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Mr Adebowale Lawal, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure.

Lawal said four suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime, adding that a single-barreled gun was recovered.

“Immediately it happened, we reinforced some of our officers to the scene.

“We have arrested four suspects who are now in our custody.

“We have also recovered a single barrel gun, and investigation is ongoing to bring the culprits to book.

“The remains of the officer have been deposited at hospital morgue,” he said.

The commissioner of police did not give further details on the incident.

Other sources said that the NDLEA operatives came under gunfire when they stormed a building at Ita’nla to recover drugs stored inside the ceiling of the apartment.

“I guess the team got a tip that some drugs were stored inside the residential building at Ita’nla in Ondo town.

“So, the officials came very early in a sting operation to bust the building.

“Immediately they came in, some of them entered into the building to recover the exhibits while the officer stood outside mounting the sentry guard.

“The suspected gunmen came from nowhere and opened fire on the operative.

“The officer was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the doctors on duty confirmed him dead on arrival,” the source said. (NAN)