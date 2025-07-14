Senate Leader, Oyebanji, Fayemi mourn Buhari, Awujale of Ijebuland

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, and former Governor Kayode Fayemi have mourned the deaths of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, describing the losses as a double blow to the nation.

In a statement issued through his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Bamidele described both late leaders as unyielding proponents of peace, unity, and national stability. He noted that their deaths on Sunday, July 13, 2025, marked the end of remarkable eras of public service and traditional leadership.

Reflecting on their legacies, Bamidele said:

“Former President Buhari and Oba Sikiru Adetona served their fatherland, states, and communities with rare patriotism and unwavering commitment. Their passing is a monumental loss not only to their families and states but also to Nigeria, Africa, and the global black community.”

Bamidele described Buhari, who died at age 82, as an embodiment of discipline and integrity whose leadership, both as Military Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, aimed to rid Nigeria of corruption and steer it toward justice and accountability.

He traced Buhari’s political journey from his days in the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to his pivotal role in forming the All Progressives Congress (APC), which brought the progressives to power in 2015.

He offered condolences to Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, his children, the Daura Emirate, the people of Katsina State, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he urged to stay the course of reform and nation-building.

On the passing of Oba Adetona, who reigned for 65 years before his death at age 91, Bamidele praised his inclusive and visionary leadership.

“Oba Sikiru Adetona was a monarch who ruled not as a sectional leader but as a father to all, regardless of political, ethnic, or religious affiliations. His reign witnessed profound growth and development in Ijebu Kingdom and beyond,” he said.

Bamidele commended the monarch’s courage and dignity through both military and civilian administrations, adding that the Awujale upheld the sanctity of the throne and championed peace, cultural preservation, and community development across Ogun State and Nigeria.

On behalf of the Senate and its South-West Caucus, Bamidele extended condolences to the Anikilaya Ruling House of Ijebu-Ode, the people of Ijebu Kingdom, and the Ogun State Government.

Joining in the mourning, Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, described the losses as deeply painful.

Fayemi hailed Buhari as a tenacious and misunderstood leader who persevered through several electoral defeats before achieving democratic victory in 2015. He praised Buhari’s resilience and unwavering belief in his vision for Nigeria.

Governor Oyebanji, in his tribute to Oba Adetona, described the monarch’s legacies as indelible.

“For 65 years, the Awujale left a remarkable footprint of service, cultural preservation, sacrifice, and dedication that can never be erased,” he stated.

Both leaders called on Nigerians to honor the memories of the deceased by upholding the values they embodied—discipline, service, unity, and peace.