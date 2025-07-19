Ondo students threaten showdown as suspect in undergraduates’ murders dies in Police custody

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The students of Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, have given the Police an ultimatum over the gruesome murder of two undergraduates, following the death of the prime suspect, Femi Oladele, in custody.

Read Also: Anxiety mounts in Ondo over missing undergraduates

Oladele, who was the landlord of the victims, was arrested by detectives of the Ondo State Police Command at a hotel in Akungba-Akoko.

Three suspects were arrested by police detectives over the gruesome murder of the students.

The victims, Abah John Friday, 25, and his 19-year-old friend, Okah Andrel Eloho, were abducted, robbed, raped, and ultimately murdered in cold blood.

‘He confessed’

Sources said that the deceased, who is the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of the undergraduates, died under suspicious circumstances shortly after confessing to the crime.

Oladele was said to have orchestrated the brutal killing of the undergraduates, allegedly instructing a group of cultists to “deal with” the duo for allegedly disrespecting him.

Following his arrest, Oladele reportedly developed a strange illness shortly after making a chilling confession to the Police.

A source familiar with the investigation revealed that he died in the hospital while under police supervision.

“Oladele gave up at the hospital after confessing to the killings. I heard he took ill immediately after his arrest,” the source said.

Police story

Confirming his death, the police image maker, Olayinka Ayanlade, said that Oladele had been receiving treatment but later died.

Ayanlade said: “Yes, he is dead. He had been under medical supervision since his arrest and had been in and out of the hospital. He passed away yesterday (Friday).

“We have recovered the decomposing body of Okah and are still searching for Abba’s remains.”

He further disclosed that two other suspects, Kola and Michael, were arrested in connection with the case.

The suspects reportedly withdrew ₦800,000 from the late Abba’s account after the murder.

“We urge the public to disregard any attempt to twist the facts. The Command remains fully committed to justice. Everyone involved will face the full weight of the law,” the Police said.

Students’ union gives ultimatum

Meanwhile, the institution students’ union, has demanded that the Police produce the body of the deceased suspect.

A statement by their President, Salami Akeem, General Secretary, Bakare Jamiu Abiodun, and the Public Relations Officer, Ajidagba Mosadoluwa, stated: “We are giving the Police a strict ultimatum to comply with this demand.

“The Students’ Union further insists on a transparent, fair, and timely investigation into the killings.

“We believe that justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done.

“This is the least owed to the grieving families, the AAUA community, and the general public.

“We also request that all findings related to this case be made public and handled with the highest level of integrity.

“The Nigerian Police must act with full responsibility, professionalism, and commitment to justice.

“We are bringing this demand directly to the attention of the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal.”

The student leaders reiterated that “our demands must be met within the given time frame in order not to result in a mass demonstration by all the students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko and other concerned Nigerian students.

“This protest will be carried out physically as enshrined in our rights as citizens, to demand transparency, accountability, and the proper handling of this sensitive matter.

“The Adekunle Ajasin University Students’ Union remains resolute in its commitment to protecting the welfare and dignity of its members.”

Vanguard News