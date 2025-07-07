NLC threatens mass action over rising poverty, insecurity

•Demands practical action against insecurity, not a talk show

•Accuses FG of hijacking Osun LG funds

ABEOKUTA — The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has threatened nationwide mass action over the rising insecurity, poverty and deepening cost-of-living crisis in the country.

It warned that Nigerian workers would no longer sit idly by while the nation’s economy and democracy crumble.

Rising from its central working committee, CWC, meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, weekend, held over the weekend at the 12th June Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State, NLC in a communiqué signed by the President, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, said: “The nearly 700,000 lives lost in just a year to insecurity in Nigeria can only happen in nations at war.

‘’When farmers can no longer access their lands to farm, famine becomes a looming danger.”

It condemned what it described as the government’s failure to secure lives and property and demanded immediate action.

“The time for talk shops and promises has passed; what is needed now are actions,” it warned.

Sources at the meeting told Vanguard that members expressed concerns over the high rate of insecurity across the country, stating that no zone in the country was secure.

It was gathered that one of the leaders of the agric union warned that with the continued killing of farmers and destruction of farmlands, a time might come when no farmer would go to the farm again—an outcome that would have grave consequences for the country.

He said: “As I speak to you, many of our members have stopped going to their farms for fear of being killed. When you turn on your television or listen to the radio, you hear that 20 farmers have been killed here, 10 farmers killed there.

‘’This farmland has been destroyed, that farmland has been destroyed. We cannot continue like this. We should call on the federal government and the security agencies to step up and address the issue of insecurity across the country.

‘’If this is not done, a time will come when nobody will farm again, and the consequences will be better imagined than experienced. At that point, the food crisis and scarcity that will hit the country will be unimaginable.”

According to sources at the meeting, other contributors also lamented what they described as the government’s “talk show” approach to tackling insecurity across the country.

They advised the government to immediately declare a state of emergency on insecurity and order security agencies to deal decisively with the criminals, especially armed herders and bandits, without mercy.

NLC also said the hardship faced by workers and the poor had reached intolerable levels, stressing immediate actions must be taken to avert a national breakdown.

“The contradictions of Nigeria’s political economy have deepened the precarious state of working people and further exposed the fragility of the social contract. At this point, Nigerians are feeling deeply abandoned.”

On the economy, the CWC expressed grave concern over what it described as the “escalating economic hardship which has pushed and kept millions of Nigerians in multi-dimensional poverty.

‘’Workers and their families continue to bear the brunt of unrelenting inflation, surging food prices, prohibitive transport costs, and the erosion of real wages.”

The NLC also raised the alarm over attempts by lawmakers to remove labour issues from the exclusive legislative list in the ongoing constitutional review process, vowing to resist the move with full force.

“Those who seek to remove labour issues from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list must desist. Such moves, aimed at further impoverishing Nigerian workers, will be resisted,” the CWC warned.

In a direct threat, the congress declared: “All Nigerian workers are to begin mobilisation across the country to picket the offices of any National Assembly member found supporting the removal of labour issues from the exclusive list.”

NLC called for genuine fiscal federalism, electoral reforms to eliminate vote-buying and rigging, and an end to leadership recruitment based on mediocrity and patronage.

“There must be reforms to close the leadership recruitment gaps that have bred mediocrity and state capture,” it stated.

It also accused the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Minister of Finance, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, of colluding to withhold local government allocations meant for elected councils in Osun State.

NLC stated: “This act constitutes a blatant violation of the constitution, the Fiscal Responsibility Act, and the judgment of the Court of Appeal. Of particular alarm are reports that these funds are being diverted to political actors affiliated to the All Progressives Congress, APC, a gross abuse of power and a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.”

It demanded the “immediate and unconditional release” of all withheld local government allocations to the lawfully recognised administrations in Osun State and threatened “decisive actions” if its demands were not met.

On trade union membership rights, the CWC decried what it described as “persistent violations of the Trade Union Act 2005,” warning employers against compelling workers to join specific unions.

“It is utterly unacceptable that, despite the express provisions of the law, some employers continue to dictate, compel or otherwise manipulate workers to belong to specific unions,” the communiqué stated.

The NLC directed all affected affiliate unions to resist such actions, “mobilise and proceed to picket any employer engaging in such illegal actions.”

While appreciating the government’s donation of Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, buses to cushion transport costs, the NLC urged a speedy rollout of CNG infrastructure nationwide to relieve workers of economic pressure.

While reaffirming its readiness to intensify engagements with all levels of government, NLC stated: “We remain unwavering in our commitment to the defence of democracy, economic justice and social progress.”