Nigerian newspapers review: Deluge of tributes as Buhari dies at 82

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a deluge of tributes as former President Muhammadu Buhari dies at 82.

Another headline captures the death of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona. The monarch died aged 91.

Also, it was reported that the Labour Party kicked as Abure’s faction visited the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Moving on to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline examines the tributes and reflections on Buhari’s legacy as the former leader passes away.

The Punch’s top headline states that Tinubu and Nigeria’s ex-leaders will gather for Buhari’s burial today.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline states that Nigeria has declared seven days of mourning for former President Buhari.