Senate defends petition dismissals, probes pension dispute

By Henry Umoru

The Senate has defended its recent decisions to dismiss several petitions, saying that its actions were strictly guided by law, evidence, and respect for existing court judgments.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja shortly after a public hearing, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, APC, Edo South who noted that the Senate cannot override judicial rulings under the guise of legislative intervention, said, “The committee’s actions were guided strictly by the law and available evidence and that as the highest law-making body, the Senate must respect court decisions even when petitioners seek redress through it.”

Imasuen explained that some petitions failed because complainants withheld critical information, including prior court judgments, which ultimately weakened their cases during review.

On a petition involving the Nigeria Customs Service, the committee held that the agency acted within the law, saying, “The complainant violated import regulations by failing to declare goods contained in a truck and that a Federal High Court had already ruled in favour of customs, ordering forfeiture of the undeclared items.”

Imasuen, who noted that in another case involving Fidelity Bank, evidence showed no wrongdoing by the financial institution, said, “The petitioner admitted to taking a loan which was credited into his account, and records confirmed that withdrawals were duly authorised.”

Subsequently, the committee stressed that it would continue investigations into a pension-related dispute involving retirees of the defunct Afribank and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), expressing concern over alleged missing pension funds.

According to Imasuen, all parties involved have been given two weeks to submit additional documentation before a final determination is made, just as he assured Nigerians that while the committee remains open to petitions, only cases backed by merit, transparency, and full disclosure will receive favourable consideration.

In another department, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions has defended its decision to dismiss several high-profile petitions, insisting that its rulings are anchored strictly on law, verified facts, and respect for existing court judgments rather than public sentiment or political pressure.

Senator Imasuen, who disclosed this in Abuja after a public hearing, made it clear that the Senate cannot act as an alternative court of appeal for matters already decided by competent judicial authorities, stressing that many petitioners mistakenly approach the legislature without presenting full disclosure of their cases, including prior court rulings that directly affect the matters they bring forward.

Imasuen said, “Committee’s actions were guided strictly by the law and available evidence,” Imasuen said, stressing that incomplete disclosure often collapses otherwise emotional petitions.

“One of the cases reviewed involved allegations against the Nigeria Customs Service over seized goods. The committee found that the petitioner failed to comply with import declaration laws.

“The complainant violated import regulations by failing to declare goods contained in a truck,” he explained, adding that the Federal High Court had already ruled in favour of customs, ordering forfeiture of the items.”

Imasuen maintained that once a court of competent jurisdiction has ruled on a matter, the Senate is constitutionally restrained from revisiting or contradicting such judgment.

Another petition involving Fidelity Bank was also thrown out after documentary evidence showed that the dispute lacked merit.

Imasuen said, “The petitioner admitted taking a loan that was credited into his account, and records confirmed that withdrawals were duly authorised.”

Despite the dismissals, the committee said it is not shutting its doors to legitimate grievances, pointing instead to ongoing investigations where evidence remains inconclusive.

At the centre of current scrutiny is a pension dispute involving retirees of the defunct Afribank and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which Imasuen described as a matter of serious public concern.

The chairman, who revealed that the committee is probing allegations of missing pension funds and administrative gaps that may have disadvantaged retirees, said, “We are still investigating this matter thoroughly. All parties have been given two weeks to submit additional documents before a final decision is reached.”

Imasuen reaffirmed that the committee will continue to entertain petitions but warned that only cases supported by credible evidence, transparency, and full disclosure will survive legislative scrutiny. He stressed that the era of emotionally driven petitions without documentary backing is giving way to a stricter, evidence-based review system aimed at strengthening institutional credibility and public trust.