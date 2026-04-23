Davido’s father donates N500m to Osun Security Trust Fund

By Shina Abubakar

Adedeji Adeleke, father of Afrobeat star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has gifted Osun State the sum of N500 million for its security trust fund.

This followed Governor Ademola Adeleke’s launch of the security trust fund in the state capital on Thursday, decrying the neglect of the initiative by the previous administration.

Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, who announced the donation, said the billionaire philanthropist had called in earlier to donate the sum.

The governor also used the occasion to announce the imminent sharing of refurbished Armoured Personnel Carriers and new patrol vehicles, declaring that “the administration is determined to maintain Osun records as one of the most peaceful states in the country.”

According to the governor, “Our government decided to revive the initiative by updating the law and organising the launch today. A security trust fund is a matter of necessity, considering the security climate in Nigeria and Osun State.

“We all know Nigeria faces security challenges. Yet, available public financing resources are limited. Governments at all levels then initiate public-private partnership to bridge the funding gap.

“It is neither a political project nor a self-serving policy. This is a necessary policy to secure our people. Only an irresponsible government will abandon the PPP arrangement that is working so well in Lagos, Kaduna, River states, among others. Ours is a responsible leadership with people-oriented innovations, policies and programmes.

“This Fund is designed to provide sustainable funding for modern security infrastructure. Through this Fund, we will establish a modern Situation Room with real-time CCTV surveillance. We will continue the provision of operational tools required by our security agencies.

Earlier, Mr Igbalaye, who is the secretary of the security trust fund implementation committee, stressed that the fund is designed to provide critical security infrastructure, including operational vehicles, modern communication gadgets, surveillance systems, and other logistics to enhance intelligence gathering and rapid response by security agencies.

Igbalaye, who doubles as the deputy chairman of the trust fund, noted that despite relative peace in the state, there is a need for sustained support to security agencies, especially in the face of rising security concerns in parts of the country.