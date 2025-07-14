Nigerian Books of Record announces 2025 Icons of Good Governance Award Nominees

By Benjamin Njoku

In a significant move to celebrate excellence in public service, the Nigerian Books of Record (NBR) has unveiled the nominees for the 2025 edition of the Nigerian Icons of Good Governance (NIGG) Award. The announcement was made on July 14, 2025, in Abuja by the Director General of the NBR, Prof. David Obongekong David.

The NIGG Award honours ten outstanding governors who have demonstrated exemplary leadership through innovative policies, transparency, and people-focused governance. According to Prof. David, the award is designed to promote a culture of accountability and inspire responsible leadership across Nigeria.

“In a nation where effective leadership is critical to overcoming challenges like infrastructure deficits, insecurity, and economic hardship, the NIGG Award serves as a catalyst for promoting good governance,” he said during a press briefing.

The selection process for the award follows a rigorous and transparent evaluation guided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) standards. Nominees are assessed across ten governance indicators and must have served in office for at least two years with verifiable and measurable achievements.

The NBR, known for documenting and celebrating Nigerian excellence, uses the NIGG Award to spotlight transformational leadership at various levels of government. Prof. David emphasized the institution’s mission to “break boundaries, entertain, inspire, and inform,” through records that reflect national progress.

The 2025 NIGG nominees include:

Alex Otti (Abia State) – Honoured for extensive infrastructure renewal in Aba, education, healthcare, and the repeal of lifelong pensions for former governors.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State) – Recognized for urban mobility advancements such as the Blue and Red Rail Lines and entrepreneurship initiatives under the THEMES agenda.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara State) – Noted for educational innovation through the KwaraLEARN program and healthcare infrastructure development.

Ademola Adeleke (Osun State) – Commended for economic empowerment through cooperative loans, rural infrastructure, and healthcare investments.

Charles Soludo (Anambra State) – Celebrated for industrial growth, road rehabilitation, and digital governance reforms.

Dikko Radda (Katsina State) – Recognized for strengthening security, supporting agriculture, and investing in technical education.

Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State) – Honoured for human capital development and road infrastructure projects across Delta.

Seyi Makinde (Oyo State) – Noted for industrial development, free education, and expanding healthcare access.

Dapo Abiodun (Ogun State) – Applauded for investment-friendly reforms, school infrastructure, and youth empowerment.

Bassey Edet Otu (Cross River State) – Recognized for fiscal reform, tourism revival, and infrastructure investments, including progress on the Bakassi Deep Seaport.

Prof. David described the NIGG Award as both recognition and a call to action. “By celebrating these governors, we aim to inspire others to pursue leadership that is transparent, inclusive, and transformative,” he stated.

The NBR reaffirmed its commitment to building a culture of excellence in Nigeria. Through initiatives like the NIGG Award, the institution continues to champion leaders who prioritize citizen welfare and long-term development.

As the country faces complex challenges in governance and service delivery, the NIGG Award serves as a beacon of what is possible when leadership is driven by vision, integrity, and results.