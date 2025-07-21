NGO secures 4 inmates’ release from Suleja correctional centre, donate Items

…no hope lost behind bars, Ojukwu encourages inmates

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a historic move to commemorate Nelson Mandela Day, HOPE Behind Bars Africa, in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, facilitated the release of four inmates from the Suleja Security Custodial Centre, and also donated essential items to the Centre.

The inmates convicted of minor offences, but unable to afford their fines and compensations, were freed after their penalties were paid by HOPE Behind Bars Africa in partnership with the NHRC.

The four released inmates include Muhammed Sani, Yunusa Yusuf, Mohammed Sani, and Michael Udo.

Meanwhile, items donated include bags of rice, sanitary pads, and other supplies, to support the facility, particularly, women and infants in custody in order to meet their basic needs.

Hope Behind Bars Africa has well established history of investment in the reformation of people behind bars at the Suleja Custodial Center; as the organisation manages a Vocational Skills complex in the Correctional facility, equipped with brand new sewing machines and other tailoring equipment, all aimed at creating an avenue for incarcerated persons to learn a skill that will aid their transition into society and also earn while serving their terms.

Speaking during the visit to the Suleja Correctional Centre, the Executive Secretary, NHRC, Dr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, highlighted the significance of the intervention.

Ojukwu said: “These inmates committed minor offences and were incarcerated simply because they couldn’t afford their fines or compensations. Our motivation is rooted in humanity and justice.”

He explained that although Nelson Mandela Day is officially celebrated on July 18, they chose to mark it on this day to celebrate with the inmates at the Suleja Correctional Centre.

“Nelson Mandela Day is globally recognized to honor the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela, particularly his time in prison and the standards he set for the humane treatment of inmates and the conduct of prison officers”, he said.

He emphasized that prisoners’ dignity must be maintained and that efforts should be made to eliminate poverty, inequality, and discrimination.

“We must continue to raise awareness that incarceration does not strip individuals of all their rights. Only the right to freedom of movement is affected. Inmates still have the right to life, food, health care, freedom of expression, and to be treated with dignity—without torture”, he said

“Today serves as a reminder that there is hope, even behind bars, echoing the mission of our partners, HOPE Behind Bars Africa Initiative.

“Being in custody is not the end of life. Nelson Mandela was in prison and went on to become President of South Africa. President Obasanjo was also incarcerated and later became President of Nigeria. Many inmates have earned PhDs, bachelors and Masters’ degrees while in custody.

“Someone in custody can still be rehabilitated and contribute to national development. We must reject the idea that imprisonment equals a lost cause. There is still hope”, he said.

He also noted that they had paid the fines for some inmates who were incarcerated solely due to their inability to pay.

“We regret that we could only assist inmates with the option of a fine. We cannot override court decisions or appeal sentences.

“Unfortunately, there were no female inmates with fines—otherwise, we would have also prioritized them”, he added.

On his part, the Programme Assistant, HOPE behind Africa, Ayodele Okedele, emphasized that, “Our organisation is committed to the welfare of inmates and ensuring the protection of human rights.

“We are dedicated to helping people behind bars live a life of dignity, as we have always championed.

“We donated foods items, sanitary pads and toiletries because we understand how difficult it can be for them to access these basic necessities. It is our way of sending a message of dignity—reminding them there is still hope.”

However, he encouraged the released inmates to become responsible citizens and contribute to nation-building.

“While we recognize the weaknesses in our justice system, which may wrongly ensnare innocent individuals, we urge everyone to be law-abiding. This reduces the risk of falling into such traps. I urge them to ensure they become better people in society”, he said.

Hope Behind Bars Africa, represented by the Legal Consultant, Samuel Olukade, emphasized on the need to apply the Bangkok Rules for women behind bars which provides guidance on the treatment of women behind bars.

Olukade stressed that these women deserve humane treatment that considers their unique needs, and that correctional institutions must uphold these international standards with compassion and accountability. The organisation was also represented at the event by Communications Assistant Onaopemipo Moriyike Adegbenga.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Comptroller Suleiman Ibrahim of Suleja Custodial Centre, expressed gratitude to HOPE Behind Bars Africa and the NHRC for their support.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including representatives of the Nigerian government, correctional officers, civil society actors, and human rights advocates to reflect on Mandela’s enduring legacy and reaffirm their commitment to justice, equity, and rehabilitation within Nigeria’s correctional system.

Mandela once said, “It is said that no one truly knows a nation until one has been inside its jails.” In his spirit, Hope Behind Bars Africa continues to push for a justice system that reforms, restores, and uplifts every individual.