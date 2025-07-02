Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Bayo Wahab

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has dismissed the rumour that he’s planning to dump the Labour Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the newly formed coalition powered by the opposition politicians.

Governor Otti cleared the air amid a wave of defections to the ruling party and the rising momentum of the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

While speaking at a dinner in Umuahia on Tuesday, Otti reaffirmed his commitment to the Labour Party, saying he’s not interested in defection.

The governor said he hasn’t attended any coalition meeting, adding that he’s committed to delivering his mandates to the people of Abia State.

‎“I will just spend a few minutes talking about what some members of the Global Economic Council have been asking me. One of them is the report about five governors decamping to the APC. I’m still a member of the Labour Party and I’m not looking for where to decamp to, he said.

‎“The second point is about coalition, and a lot of people have been asking me, are you a member of the coalition? And my response is, have you seen my name? Have you seen me attending the coalition meeting?

‎“We are just busy doing the work that Abia people have given us. So, we are not attending any coalition meeting; I have not attended any, and nobody has invited me.

‎“I am happy where I am. Yes, we had issues. If you don’t have issues, you are dead. So, you wake up and there is one problem or the other, you solve the problem. You don’t run away from a problem and pretend to have solved it.”

The LP governor also dismissed the narrative that his administration had been borrowing to run Abia State. He disclosed that the state has not taken any new loans since he assumed office in May 2023.

Vanguard News