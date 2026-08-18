Bayern’s Musiala returns to training after on-field collapse

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala is training alone after tests following his collapse on the pitch during Saturday’s 3-1 home friendly win over RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old Germany international fell to the pitch at the end of Saturday’s match and required medical attention in hot conditions in the Bavarian capital, with temperatures well over 30 degrees Celsius.

AFP sports subsidiary SID reported Musiala complained of dizziness, circulatory issues and feeling feverish after the match.

The one-time Chelsea junior player did not take part in an open training session in Munich on Monday but trained individually at the club’s Saebener Strasse home earlier in the day.

German media reported Musiala is in line to return to team training this week ahead of Saturday’s Supercup clash at Borussia Dortmund.

Musiala missed the first six months of the 2025-26 season due to a broken ankle sustained at the Club World Cup.

He was recalled to the Germany squad for the 2026 World Cup. Germany crashed out at the last-32 stage to Paraguay.

Vanguard News