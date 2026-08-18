I support APC’s decision to review Osun election – Oyebamiji

Oyebamiji

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun, Bola Oyebamiji, has said the party had hoped for a different outcome in the election.

Oyebamiji said this in a statement he signed on Tuesday in Osogbo.

He, however, said the party respected the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and expressed his total support for the party’s decision to review the outcome of the election.

“Although we had hoped for a different outcome in the election, in the meantime, we respect the position of the electoral umpire and I totally support the decision of our party in its ongoing review,” he said.

The APC candidate expressed appreciation to voters who supported his candidacy, as well as party leaders, members, volunteers and other supporters who worked throughout the campaign.

“I appreciate the many people who believed in and supported the alternative vision we articulated.

“I am deeply grateful to every voter who placed his or her trust in our vision,” he said.

Oyebamiji also commended volunteers who contributed their time and energy to the campaign, describing their commitment as something he would “forever cherish.”

“To the volunteers who gave their time and energy, and to our committed party members and leaders across the state who turned out to energise our campaign, I appreciate you all,” he stated.

He said the end of the election should not mark the end of the campaign’s ideals, urging his supporters to remain committed to the development of the state.

“The campaign has come to an end and the election is over, but the values and causes we championed are alive.

“I urge my supporters to continue to contribute to the development of the state.

“We will continue to work for effective, inclusive and rapid development of our dear Osun,” he said.

Oyebamiji also expressed concern over what he described as a growing trend of hostility and violence against APC members and supporters following the election.

He said the alleged attacks had assumed a new dimension in the last 24 hours, urging the state government and security agencies to intervene.

“At the same time, I wish to alert the State Government and security agents to the growing trend of hostility and violence against our members and supporters.

“The violent attacks on our members witnessed in the build-up to the election have taken another dimension in the last 24 hours,” he said.

Oyebamiji consequently called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to act swiftly to prevent further escalation.

“Once again, I thank every voter, supporter, party member and leader for your unwavering commitment, sacrifice, and support.

“I remain proud of the campaign we ran and grateful for the confidence you reposed in me,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC, in the early hours of Sunday, declared Adeleke the winner after polling 511,067 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 444,815 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, who declared the results at the INEC collation centre, said the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Najeem Salaam, came a distant third with 17,180 votes.

Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, said the total valid votes cast were 985,079, while 20,721 votes were rejected, bringing the total number of votes cast to 1,005,800.

(NAN)