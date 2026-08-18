Super Eagles players who have joined new clubs this summer (Full list)

By Enitan Abdultawab

A lot of Super Eagles stars have switched clubs during the 2026 summer transfer window, with Nigerian players taking on new challenges across Europe.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s move to Coventry City is the latest in a series of transfers involving prominent members of the national team.

The Nigerian forward completed his move from Nottingham Forest to Coventry City in a deal reportedly worth £17 million, ending his four-year spell at the City Ground.

Awoniyi is one of several Nigerian internationals who have sought new challenges this summer, with players moving across England, Germany, Turkey and other European leagues.

Here is the list of Super Eagles stars who have joined new clubs this summer:

Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho left Scottish champions Celtic after a successful spell with the club, where he contributed to their Premiership and Scottish Cup triumphs.

Despite initially agreeing to a one-year contract with an option for another season, Celtic reportedly opted not to continue with the Nigerian forward.

He has now joined Turkish side Bursaspor.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi ended his four-year association with Nottingham Forest after completing a permanent transfer to newly promoted Coventry City.

The striker endured an inconsistent spell at Forest but remained an influential figure within the dressing room.

His move to Coventry is expected to provide him with an opportunity for more regular playing time as the club prepares for life in the Premier League under Frank Lampard.

Akor Adams

Akor Adams has begun a new chapter in Italy after completing a permanent move from Sevilla to Serie A side Venezia.

The Nigerian striker signed a contract with Venezia until June 2030, with the Italian club confirming his arrival on July 22.

Adams joined Sevilla in January 2025 and scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 37 appearances for the Spanish club before making the switch to Italy

Raphael Onyedika

Raphael Onyedika brought his time at Belgian club Club Brugge to an end after establishing himself as an important midfielder during his spell in Belgium.

The Super Eagles midfielder had attracted interest from clubs in Turkey, England and Saudi Arabia before eventually opting for a move to Germany.

Onyedika joined Eintracht Frankfurt, where he will look to continue his development and make an impact in the Bundesliga.

The midfielder will also hope to follow in the footsteps of Nigerian football legend Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, who previously represented the German club.

Gift Orban

Gift Orban has also moved on this summer after a difficult spell at Italian club Hellas Verona.

The forward, who was on loan from Hoffenheim, reportedly had disciplinary issues during his time in Italy, including a reported confrontation with a fan.

Orban has now joined newly promoted Turkish Super League side Amedspor on loan as he looks to revive his career and rediscover the form that made him one of Nigeria’s most exciting young forwards.

Frank Onyeka

Frank Onyeka has completed a permanent move to Coventry City after initially joining the club on loan from Brentford.

The midfielder played an important role in Coventry’s promotion campaign, helping the club recover from a difficult period during the season.

His loan agreement reportedly contained a clause requiring Coventry to make the transfer permanent if they secured promotion to the Premier League.

That condition was activated following their promotion.

Chidozie Awaziem

Experienced defender Chidozie Awaziem is another Nigerian international who has moved clubs this summer.

Awaziem joined Turkish side Konyaspor from French Ligue 1 club Nantes, returning to Turkey after previously spending time at Caykur Rizespor on loan in 2019.

His move comes amid increased interest in the Turkish league among Nigerian players.

Leon Balogun

Former Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has also begun a new chapter in his career.

The 38-year-old left Cypriot club Aris Limassol and joined Hungarian side ETO Gyor.

Balogun, who has enjoyed a lengthy career across several European leagues, will now look to contribute his experience during the latter stages of his playing career.