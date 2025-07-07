Enough of siren abuse

It is not uncommon to see many non-government, non-emergency, and unauthorised vehicles blaring sirens on our roads despite laws and regulations stating who is entitled to the use of sirens. The blaring of sirens has become an unfortunate symbol of impunity rather than emergency or lawful entitlement.

To restore order on Nigerian roads, regulation and enforcement of laws on the use of sirens must be decisive. Those who are allowed their use are spelt out in Section 154 (Part XIV) of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, as amended. The regulation restricts the use of sirens to specific categories of government officials as well as rescue vehicles, ambulances, civil protection agencies, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles. But in Nigeria today, siren usage has become a tool for harassing, intimidating and sometimes inflicting injuries on other road users and innocent people, as well as flaunting “status”. Due to corruption and the “big man” syndrome in the system, those who are meant to enforce the National Road Traffic Regulations no longer operate by the book.

It is now the norm to see politicians, business leaders, traditional rulers, vehicles conveying foreigners, escorts of bullion vans, among others, using sirens to clear traffic in non-emergency situations. While blaring their sirens, this set of people often drive dangerously, disturb the peace of other citizens and even impersonate government officials. Sometimes, it is just the drivers of security vehicles helping themselves and intimidating other road users.

The reckless use of sirens not only causes unnecessary panic, but it also disrupts the flow of traffic. Worse still, it desensitises the public to real emergencies. When every “VIP” convoy uses sirens, how does one distinguish a true emergency vehicle from empty show of power? Because of the abuses, many drivers and pedestrians no longer yield to emergency vehicles when they are required to do so. We call on the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and state traffic management agencies to curb the abuse of sirens in the country as it is done in other climes. We recall how a former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola, led by example in controlling the madness of siren abuse during his tenure between 2007 and 2015.

After banning the use of sirens except for the emergency services and law enforcement agencies as prescribed by law, Fashola led by example. His convoy never used the siren. His presence on the roads spoke for itself. Violators became obvious to other road users. It helped curb the menace. Nigeria’s path to a more orderly and just society must include the small but symbolic steps-like ending siren abuse-which demonstrate that no one is above the law. It is time to return the siren to its rightful purpose: saving lives.