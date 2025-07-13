Constitutional Review: Gov Alia canvasses state police, electoral reform, true federalism

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia has strongly canvassed for constitutional provision for state police in the country.

The Governor made his position known weekend during his presentation at the public hearing organized by the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

The Governor asserted that the creation of state police would help states like Benue bedeviled by insecurity frontally tackle the challenge.

The Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor on Media (Judicial) Raphael Akume in a statement in Makurdi said the Governor who was represented at the event held in Lafia by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Chief Fidelis Mnyim, also proposed the immediate review and reform of the country’s electoral system in order to fortify Nigeria’s democracy.

Thw Governor recalled that had also highlighted his position on state police during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state to offer condolences to the state and Yelawata community after the June 13 tragic killing of local farmers by armed herdsmen.

The Governor in the statement maintained that “state police is critical for effectively tackling the unique security challenges faced by our state. The initiative would significantly enhance the enforcement of the Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law, empowering local authorities to respond decisively to community security concerns.”

He pointed out the inherent limitations placed on state governors, who serve as “Chief Security Officers” but often lack the necessary authority to engage security agencies swiftly and ensure the safety of their jurisdictions.

He noted the “urgent need for electoral reforms to fortify Nigeria’s democracy. Many issues surrounding pre-election and post-election disputes arise from the existing constitutional framework, which complicates the fair administration of justice in electoral petitions.”

The Governor who also showcased Benue’s abundant mineral wealth, disclosed that the entire country was rich with about 44 mineral resources and state had all the 44 with 36 in high commercial quantities emphasizing that the state “is proactively seeking legislative measures to enhance its economy and promote sustainable development.”

He also reiterated the state’s unwavering commitment to supporting legislative initiatives that advance true federalism while firmly opposing any measures that threaten it.