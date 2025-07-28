Chukwuka shines on UncutXtra magazine’s latest cover

By Juliet Umeh

UncutXtra Magazine has released its 19th edition, with the award-winning Nollywood actress Chioma Chukwuka featured as the cover personality.

The issue, themed “The Influential Edition,” highlights individuals who have made a lasting mark across film, fashion, business, and culture.

Chukwuka, widely regarded as one of Nollywood’s most consistent and respected figures, appears on the cover in the wake of her recent recognition as the Best Lead Actress at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2025.

Her feature marks a continuation of UncutXtra’s editorial focus on spotlighting African creatives and professionals with cross-generational impact.

Founded in the United Kingdom, UncutXtra has steadily built a reputation as a platform that documents African excellence for a global readership.

Previous editions have profiled a range of public figures, including past winners of Nigerian reality shows, actors, entrepreneurs, and media personalities from across the continent.

The 19th issue maintains this cross-sector approach, featuring conversations with emerging actor Eronini Osinachi, content creator Emilia Akinriboya, and others shaping contemporary African narratives in their respective fields.

Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of the paper, Architect Emmanuel Alade, said: “What truly stands out in this edition is the depth of authenticity. We didn’t just go after big names; we focused on individuals who are making a real impact in their industries and communities, individuals with a commendable body of work. This edition reflects our vision to not just spotlight success, but the substance behind it.

“For decades, Chioma has not only captivated our screens with her exceptional talent but has also shaped narratives, broken boundaries, and inspired generations through her unwavering commitment to her craft.

“In this issue, we explore the woman behind the legacy, her journey, her growth, and her powerful voice as both an actress and advocate.

“Working with Chioma and her team was not only effortless but a true pleasure! A testament to her professionalism, warmth, and dedication.

“The seamless collaboration stands as a commendable complement to the values she represents, both on and off screen.”

Under his direction, the magazine has expanded its reach while maintaining a focus on original storytelling that centers African experiences and perspectives.

Editorial contributions for this edition were led by the Editor, Omobolanle Valentina Adigun, with input from the Assistant Editor, ‘Olaitan Junaid, and contributing writers Oluwagbeminiyi Oduyemi, Divine Apemaa Yiganabari, Oluwabukola Odunwole, and Ifeoluwa Ajayi.

The visual production team includes the stylist Laween Luxury, photographer Kendhall I. McGowan, with makeup and hair provided by Belle Bedazzled.

The interview was conducted by Rose Uloma Kanu, whose thoughtful questions and calm presence brought out the depth and nuance of Chioma’s story. The latest edition is currently available on digital platforms and in select