Buhari: Atiku, Obi, Buni, Binani mourn

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, described the passing away of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a national tragedy.



Atiku’s reaction to Buhari’s death was made on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“His death is not just a loss to his immediate family and the people of Daura; it is a profound national tragedy.



“Nigeria has lost a statesman who bore the burdens of leadership in both turbulent and triumphant times and whose legacy will be remembered for generations to come.



“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a man whose life was defined by unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of our great nation.



“President Buhari was not just a former Head of State; he was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience. From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will.



“To his beloved family, I offer my deepest condolences. I pray for strength and comfort in this time of grief. To the people of Katsina State and the entire nation, I mourn with you.



“May we all take solace in the knowledge that he gave his life to the service of Nigeria and never wavered in his belief in her promise.



May Allah, the Most Merciful, forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus,” he said.

Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has also joined prominent Nigerians to offer condolences to the family of the former president.

In a short statement on Sunday, Obi Buhari’s death provided a solemn moment for the country.

He said, “I have just received the very sad news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London. His death provides a solemn moment, not just for his family and close associates, but for our nation as a whole. President Buhari has always comported himself in a dignified manner as a leader. To his wife, children, extended family, and to all Nigerians I extend my deepest condolences.”

Prominent Nigerians and global figures have taken to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their grief and pay tribute following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe also condoled with President Bola Tinubu and the Katsina Government over Buhari’s death.

Buni similarly commiserated with the immediate family of the former president and the Daura Emirate Council over the irreparable loss.

The governor’s Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in a statement, described former President Buhari as a nationalist who dedicated his life to the unity and service of his fatherland.

“His death is a sad, huge and monumental loss to the country.

“The government and people of Yobe state condole with the President and Commander in Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the government and people of Katsina state, Daura Emirate and indeed the people of Nigeria over the loss of this committed nationalist who believed in the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“As a Military man, he fought for Nigeria’s unity, as a Military Head of State, he committed himself to national service, and as a civilian President, he served with honour and commitment to the development and strengthening democracy,” Buni said.

The governor prayed for the repose of the soul of the late former president.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and admit him into aljannah, may He console his family over this irreparable loss,” Buni said.

Mr Ali Mohammed, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Legal Adviser in Yobe, also described Buhari as an honest leader who Nigerians will miss.

Sen. Aishatu Binani also described late Buhari as a leader and statesman in the true sense of it, “our mentor who also gave me the fatherly shoulder to lean on in my times of need.

“Due to the death of the statesman, Sen. Binani announced the suspension of the scheduled programme for tomorrow, Monday, in Yola, saying a new date would be communicated as the country mourns the exit of an enigma.

“While I regret all the inconveniences that the suspension of the programme may cause our supporters, kindly join me in praying for the repose of the departed soul of our dear Father and former President, Baba Buhari.

“Baba lived a life of service to Nigeria and beyond. I am shocked and saddened beyond words. He was a leader and statesman in the true sense of it, our mentor who also gave me the fatherly shoulder to lean on in my times of need,” she added.